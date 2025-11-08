Israel is reportedly holding multiple Palestinians from Gaza in an isolated jail, without any charges, where the prisoners never see daylight or even get adequate food and water, as per the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI). At present, there are at least two civilians who are being held without charge or trial. Neither their families nor they get information about each other's well-being. The PCATI, whose lawyers are representing both civilians, said there is a nurse detained in his scrubs, and a young food seller among the people held in the jail.

The two men have been kept in the subterranean Rakefet complex since January, The Guardian reported. They described that they regularly get beaten and are prey to violence in jail.

The prison, Rakefet, was first opened in the early 1980s, where the most dangerous organised crime figures of Israel were kept. But later, the prison was closed because it was inhumane. But Israel's far-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, ordered the jail to be opened after the October 7 attack in 2023.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The jail was initially designed for a small number of high-security inmates, and they were kept in individual cells. In 1985, when it was shut, there were 15 men in the prison at that time. AT present, as per the data obtained by PCATI, there are around 100 detainees.

Israel released 1,700 Palestinian detainees who were kept without any charge under the peace deal in October this year. But, the Guardian report said, the scale of detainees has been so high that at least 1,000 detainees are still kept - without any charges.