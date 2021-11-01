Nigeria: High-rise building collapses; people trapped inside

A high-rise building, under construction, collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, burying people inside and construction workers. The building is located at off Alexander way, Gerrard Road in Ikoyi Lagos State.

BREAKING: Several trapped, many feared dead as 21 storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria



Footages: https://t.co/15Ouwk6Nod pic.twitter.com/Z0Pqmm7eu0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 1, 2021 ×

As of now, officials are unable to confirm how many people were trapped, but workers and neighbours scrambled to dig people out of the rubble of the 25-floor building, AFP reported.

A rescue effort is yet to commence, as only a team of policemen and an ambulance were seen at the location almost two hours after the incident.

No earth-moving equipment has arrived on the scene.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said that the agency has activated its emergency response plan.

(This is a developing story)