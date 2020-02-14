Trump, Bloomberg clash on Twitter over 'loser' row

US President Donald Trump got into a Twitter war with Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg calling him "mini Mike" with "a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians."

"No boxes please. He hates crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts!"

The US president went a step further saying: "Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!"

Bloomberg was quick to retort on Twitter saying "we know many of the same people in New York. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown."

"They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence," the Democratic candidate said on Twitter, asserting, "I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will."

Several hours later after US attorney general William Barr blasted Trump's tweet saying "I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," Bloomberg waded into controversy saying on Twitter: "If it's any consolation, Trump's tweets make it impossible for him to do his job, too."

Bloomberg's latest shot at Trump comes as Democrats are fighting in the primaries to win the battle of delegates in the runup to the US polls in November. Bloomberg entered the race quite late and has been campaigning on social media with reports indicating he may go head-to-head with candidates next month.