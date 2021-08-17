New Zealand reports first locally transmitted virus case in six months

New Zealand reported the first community case of coronavirus in six months on Tuesday as health officials began their investigations.

Reports said the COVID-19 case was detected in Auckland.

The country's health ministry said people should wear masks in public places, also when they take public transport.

New Zealand had last reported a community COVID-19 case on February 28. Auckland had earlier experienced lockdown amid a surge in cases.

"A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case," the health department said.

New Zealand authorities have been relatively successful in containing the virus compared to other nations including neighbouring Australia which has witnessed a spate of lockdowns amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The country has reported just 26 deaths although the vaccination drive has lagged behind with just 20 per cent citizens inoculated so far.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had recently announced quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries in a bid to reopen the country in the future, however, the prime minister had added the country's borders will remain closed this year.

The health officials are set to roll out a mass vaccination campaign from next month with 2.55 million doses of the vaccine already administered among citizens.

(With inputs from Agencies)