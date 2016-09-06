Jackie Chan's Lifetime Achievement Oscar: A look at his journey in pics

Published: Sep 06, 2016, 06:19 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2016, 06:19 IST
Jackie Chan will receive a lifetime achievement Oscar this year, the Academy announced recently. The actor, known for his comic timing and his stunts, has appeared in over a 150 films. We look back at his career.
The actor, who made his film debut at the age of 8, got his first major breakthrough in 1978's Snake in the Eagle's Shadow. But it was Drunken Master, which released the same year, which propelled him to mainstream success and established him as a star of the comedic kung fu genre.
Jackie Chan's first Hollywood film was The Big Brawl in 1980. This was followed by a small role in 1981's The Cannonball Run which grossed $100 million worldwide. But it was 1995's Rumble in the Bronx that established him as a star of reckoning in American mainstream cinema and topped the box office over its opening weekend.
Jackie Chan has a string of hits to his credit including Shanghai Noon (2000), Police Story (1986), Rush Hour (1998) and The Karate Kid (2010).
A cultural icon, Jackie Chan has been referenced in various pop songs, cartoons, and video games. He has also released a number of albums and sung many of the theme songs for the films in which he has starred.
Jackie Chan has acted and sometimes written and directed more than 30 martial arts movies in Hong Kong.
This year, Jackie Chan was Forbes Magazine's second-highest paid actor in the world with earnings of $61 million, just below Fast and Furious star Dwayne Johnson.
Jackie Chan is married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin. They have a son Jaycee who is a singer and an actor.
Jackie Chan, who has been criticised for his allegiance to China's ruling Communist Party, has invited controversy for his outspoken comments like calling Hong Kong a "city of protests" and US as the "most corrupt country in the world" in 2012.
A champion of social causes, Jackie Chan is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has campaigned for conservation and disaster relief efforts and against animal abuse.
Jackie Chan will next be seen in Kung Fu Yoga, a Chinese-Indian collaboration in which he co-stars with Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.
Jackie Chan will next be seen in Kung Fu Yoga, a Chinese-Indian collaboration in which he co-stars with Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.