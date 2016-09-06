Jackie Chan's Lifetime Achievement Oscar: A look at his journey in pics

The actor, who made his film debut at the age of 8, got his first major breakthrough in 1978's Snake in the Eagle's Shadow. But it was Drunken Master

The actor, who made his film debut at the age of 8, got his first major breakthrough in 1978's Snake in the Eagle's Shadow. But it was Drunken Master, which released the same year, which propelled him to mainstream success and established him as a star of the comedic kung fu genre.