Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of first black president of South Africa Nelson Mandela and his wife and anti-apartheid leader Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

She had been South Africa's ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning. The cause of her death has not been announced.

In South Africa, Mandela is most commonly referred to as Madiba, the name of the Thembu clan to which he belongs.

