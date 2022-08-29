Live Now

NASA Artemis-1 launch LIVE: Countdown to most-awaited lift-off to Moon begins

New Delhi Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:04 PM(IST) Edited By: Manas Joshi

NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, as it stands on launch pad 39B in preparation for the unmanned Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida Photograph: Reuters

highlights

NASA Artemis-1 launch LIVE is set to take place from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. The lift-off is scheduled to take place at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT, 18:03 IST). The mission marks NASA's return to the Moon after Apollo landings. Artemis mission will see NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) carry a test capsule called Orion, into space. SLS is the most powerful vehicle developed by NASA. Though Artemis project is slated to take astronauts back to Moon, the Orion capsule being used in this particular mission will be uncrewed. It will loop around the moon in a big arc and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in six weeks. Catch Live updates of the launch

Aug 29, 2022, 05:04 PM (IST)

Cape Canaveral buzzes with pre-launch activity

Pre-launch activity is going on at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch is now just about an hour away.

Aug 29, 2022, 04:36 PM (IST)

NASA to launch Artemis 1 Moon rocket today, countdown begins
Aug 29, 2022, 04:26 PM (IST)

Artemis I Explained: NASA's first mission to land humans on the moon after 50 years

 

Aug 29, 2022, 04:12 PM (IST)

NASA's Artemis I mission to Moon: When and where to watch the historic launch

Click on the headline below to know the details

NASA's Artemis I mission to Moon: When and where to watch the historic launch

Artemis
 

Aug 29, 2022, 04:03 PM (IST)

Elon Musk wishes luck to Artemis mission

Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has wished luck to NASA's Artemis mission. "Godspeed Artemis!" he tweeted.

Aug 29, 2022, 03:57 PM (IST)

Liftoff in a few short hours

NASA's is set to launch its Artemis mission to Moon in a few short hours



