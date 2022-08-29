NASA Artemis-1 launch LIVE: Countdown to most-awaited lift-off to Moon begins

highlights

NASA Artemis-1 launch LIVE is set to take place from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. The lift-off is scheduled to take place at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT, 18:03 IST). The mission marks NASA's return to the Moon after Apollo landings. Artemis mission will see NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) carry a test capsule called Orion, into space. SLS is the most powerful vehicle developed by NASA. Though Artemis project is slated to take astronauts back to Moon, the Orion capsule being used in this particular mission will be uncrewed. It will loop around the moon in a big arc and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in six weeks. Catch Live updates of the launch