NASA Artemis-1 launch LIVE: Countdown to most-awaited lift-off to Moon begins

NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, as it stands on launch pad 39B in preparation for the unmanned Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida Photograph: Reuters
NASA Artemis-1 launch LIVE is set to take place from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. The lift-off is scheduled to take place at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT, 18:03 IST). The mission marks NASA's return to the Moon after Apollo landings. Artemis mission will see NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) carry a test capsule called Orion, into space. SLS is the most powerful vehicle developed by NASA. Though Artemis project is slated to take astronauts back to Moon, the Orion capsule being used in this particular mission will be uncrewed. It will loop around the moon in a big arc and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in six weeks. Catch Live updates of the launch
Aug 29, 2022, 05:04 PM (IST)
Pre-launch activity is going on at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch is now just about an hour away.
LIVE NOW: The #Artemis era of exploration begins today with @NASAArtemis I, the first flight test of the rocket and spacecraft that will take humanity to the Moon. The launch window opens at 8:33am ET (12:33 UTC). https://t.co/mFyoeRMC6q— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022, 04:26 PM (IST)
Aug 29, 2022, 04:12 PM (IST)
Aug 29, 2022, 04:03 PM (IST)
Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has wished luck to NASA's Artemis mission. "Godspeed Artemis!" he tweeted.
Godspeed Artemis! https://t.co/8rZSQPamBf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022
Aug 29, 2022, 03:57 PM (IST)
NASA's is set to launch its Artemis mission to Moon in a few short hours