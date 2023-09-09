Morocco earthquake Live Updates: Nearly 300 people killed, tremors felt as far as Portugal
Story highlights
At least 296 people were killed after a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake struck central Morocco late on Friday, reducing buildings to rubble. The tremors were felt as far as Spain and Portugal. More than 150 people have suffered injuries. The epicenter of the earthquake is reported to be at Morocco's High Atlas mountains. Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. But the US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.8 and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles).
The quake struck 44 miles (71 kilometres) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometres at 11.11 pm (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey said. Hospitals in Marrakesh reportedly saw a "massive influx" of injured people. According to local media, it was the most powerful earthquake to hit the country to date. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Algeria, where the Algerian Civil Defence said it had not caused any damage or casualties.
A terrifying moment of a collapse captured by a security camera#Maroc #moroccoearthquake #Morocco #earthquakemorocco #earthquake pic.twitter.com/9aeA7XsmoS— Kinetik (@KinetikNews) September 9, 2023
A guy left the house with his Playstation 5 after a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco
This guy left the house with his Playstation 5 after a strong earthquake hit Morocco #earthquake#Morocco #زلزال #المغرب pic.twitter.com/9BXI8uJiZG— Oussama Larh (@Oussazeus) September 8, 2023
Video going viral on social media shows the devastation left by earthquake in Morocco that left at least 300 people dead, and 150 injured.
BREAKING: 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, killing over 300 people.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 9, 2023
My heart goes out to all those affected. Stay strong. 🇲🇦🙏 #Morocco pic.twitter.com/c2u56EA6DJ
Reuters news agency said that residents in Marrakesh reported that some buildings had collapsed in the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and local television showed pictures of a fallen mosque minaret with rubble lying on smashed cars.
"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," he said in social media site X.
In a speech broadcast on Saturday, Morocco's Interior Ministry urged people to keep calm and to "avoid panic", saying the government has already activated all resources available to deal with the tragedy.
At least 296 people have succumbed to the injuries from the rubble that became of the buildings they were in when the earthquake hit the northwest African nation.