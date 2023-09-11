Morocco earthquake LIVE: Several countries offer aid as death toll crosses 2,100
Story highlights
Morocco's government has reported a substantial increase in the devastating impact of the powerful earthquake. The latest figures indicate that over 2,100 people have tragically lost their lives, and 329 have sustained injuries. This represents a significant revision from earlier estimates. Videos shared by Moroccans show the devastating aftermath, with buildings reduced to rubble and dust. The iconic red walls surrounding the historic old city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have also suffered damage. The US Geological Survey initially calculated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 pm, causing several seconds of intense shaking. In contrast, Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. Furthermore, the US agency reported a subsequent aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 occurring 19 minutes later. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
Morocco's government has reported a substantial increase in the devastating impact of the powerful earthquake. The latest figures indicate that over 2,100 people have tragically lost their lives, and 329 have sustained injuries. This represents a significant revision from earlier estimates. Videos shared by Moroccans show the devastating aftermath, with buildings reduced to rubble and dust. The iconic red walls surrounding the historic old city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have also suffered damage. The US Geological Survey initially calculated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 pm, causing several seconds of intense shaking. In contrast, Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. Furthermore, the US agency reported a subsequent aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 occurring 19 minutes later.
Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
recommended stories
recommended stories
German tourists from Marakech arrived back at the Duesseldorf airport on Sunday (September 10) after an deadly earthquake struck on Friday night (September 9) in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco. Over 2,000 people died in what is dubbed as the country's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.
On Sunday (September 10), a minimum of four aircraft departed from Qatar bound for Marrakech, with the mission of delivering rescue teams and assistance following Morocco's most destructive earthquake in over sixty years.
State TV reported on its social media page X late on Sunday (September 10) that King Mohammed VI of Morocco expressed his gratitude to Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in response to the catastrophic earthquake that struck the nation on Friday.
People who managed to survive the most devastating earthquake in Morocco in over 60 years were facing significant difficulties in locating food, clean water, and suitable shelter on Sunday. This was occurring concurrently with ongoing efforts to locate those who were still missing, and the death toll, which had already surpassed 2,100, was expected to increase.
Numerous individuals found themselves spending their third night exposed to the elements following the powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck late on Friday. Relief workers were confronted with the formidable task of reaching the most severely affected villages in the rugged High Atlas mountain range, where settlements are frequently isolated, and many homes had collapsed.