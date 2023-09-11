Morocco earthquake LIVE: Several countries offer aid as death toll crosses 2,100

Morocco's government has reported a substantial increase in the devastating impact of the powerful earthquake. The latest figures indicate that over 2,100 people have tragically lost their lives, and 329 have sustained injuries. This represents a significant revision from earlier estimates. Videos shared by Moroccans show the devastating aftermath, with buildings reduced to rubble and dust. The iconic red walls surrounding the historic old city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have also suffered damage. The US Geological Survey initially calculated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 pm, causing several seconds of intense shaking. In contrast, Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. Furthermore, the US agency reported a subsequent aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 occurring 19 minutes later.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates.