Morning news brief: WHO hails Oxford vaccine, Trump wears mask and more

WHO applauds Oxford coronavirus vaccine data, but warns there’s still a long way to go





The emergencies chief of WHO Michael Ryan has said that the two studies that offered new hope of a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus on Monday are a 'positive result' but warns 'there is a long way to go'.

After months of resisting wearing one, Trump says wearing mask 'patriotic' in tweet

President Donald Trump on Monday offered his strongest endorsement for wearing face masks in public, tweeting that it is a “Patriotic” action to take during the coronavirus pandemic.



Spain’s coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after COVID-19 lockdown easing



The prevalence of the novel coronavirus in Spain has risen three-fold over the last three weeks as authorities struggle to contain a rash of fresh clusters, mainly in the Catalonia and Aragon regions, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.



