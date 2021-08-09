Morning news brief: Taliban captures provincial capitals; virus hits children in US & more

Taliban continued its sweep across Afghanistan targeting provincial capitals after overrunning rural areas in the south and north. Last week the Taliban had captured a provincial capital located on the border of Iran and Afghanistan in Nimoroz as US troops continue their final pullout from the country.

Children in America have become the target of the virus surge with the Delta variant spreading rapidly throughout the country even as Infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci had earlier warned the failure to control the Delta variant could lead to the emergence of a new variant.

French citizens will have to show their COVID-19 pass from today if they want to enter restaurants as the Macron government aims to boost vaccination numbers.

Also, catch the latest post-Olympics news and check our Video feature.

Click on headlines to read more:



Taliban seize provincial capitals in Afghanistan as Kunduz falls

On Saturday, the Taliban had reportedly seized Jawzjan which was the second provincial capital to fall to the militant outfit in under 24 hours.

Children under threat as US battles current virus outbreak

Infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci had earlier warned the failure to control the Delta variant could lead to the emergence of a new variant which could be "could be more problematic than Delta."

Despite protests, France to implement Macron's COVID-19 pass from today

Reports say the vaccination rates have jumped ever since the French president unveiled his health pass plans last month.

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga's support slides to record low as Olympic Games close, survey reveals

Roughly a third disapproved of holding the Games which closed on Sunday and 60% said they did not want Suga to stay on as premier, according to the poll conducted by Asahi newspaper.

Watch: Wildfires continue to ravage Greece