Morning news brief: Palestinian hostages tortured by Israel, Colorado mall shooting, and more

Palestinian detainees held in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military have alleged torture and beatings at the hands of the army. However, the Israeli forces have denied the accusation, saying that the hostages were treated " in accordance with international law". Meanwhile, a shooting incident in a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado has claimed the life of one person, while another two were critically injured. In other news, in Serbia, police in Belgrade had to intervene after the protestors turned violent, smashing windows of the city hall.

As the Israel-Gaza war stretches to its three-month mark, reports of Palestinians facing torture at the hands of the Israeli army have come to light. On Sunday, recently freed detainees alleged that the Israeli forces were torturing Palestinian civilians in their custody in the Gaza Strip. A Gaza medic corroborated this narrative. However, the military has denied the charges.

One person was killed and two others critically injured in a shooting incident in a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Sunday evening (Dec 24).

Serbia on Sunday (Dec 24) reportedly used excessive force to disperse opposition protestors who tried to force their way into the capital’s city council building.

An aircraft with 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris over the suspicion of human trafficking could leave on Monday (Dec 25), the news agency AFP reported citing French judicial officials.