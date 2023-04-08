Morning news brief: North Korea tests another nuke-capable underwater drone, and more

To show its military prowess, North Korea tested another of its nuke-capable underwater attack drone called "Haeil-2" from April 4 to April 7. This comes after Pyongyang termed joint military drills between US adn North Korea as reckless that could push the Korean Peninsula on the brink of nuclear war. Meanwhile, China announced on Saturday that it would begin three days of military drills called "United Sharp Sword" from April 8 to 10. These exercises would include police patrol drills in the Taiwan Strait, to the north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace to the east of Taiwan.

North Korea claims to have conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, reported the state media, on Saturday (April 8). The drone in question was the so-called ‘Haeil-2’ which was Pyongyang’s third test and follows the new underwater drone system dubbed ‘Haeil-1’, which translates to “tsunami” in Korean and was unveiled on March 23.

China announced on Saturday (April 8) that it was launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait. According to the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, "United Sharp Sword" would run April 8 to 10 for "combat preparedness." In a PLA statement, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command, said the drill would involve police patrol drills in the Taiwan Strait, "to the north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace to the east of Taiwan".

A federal judge in the United States on Friday (April 7) halted the approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The 67-page ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas allows the Joe Biden administration one week to appeal the decision, according to court documents.

A man in China was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday (April 7) for abusing and unlawfully detaining his wife, according to a report by the news agency Associated Press. Five other human traffickers were also sent to prison. The abuse of the woman "Xiaohuamei," or Little Plum Blossom, raised widespread awareness in the country in February 2022. The story appeared on Chinese social media despite digital and human censors and prompted commentators to exhort national media to highlight the scandal.


