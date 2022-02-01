Morning news brief: Indian Union Budget 2022 updates, Moderna covid vaccine gets full FDA approval and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day:

US President Joe Biden has promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Washington would soon designate the country as a key non-NATO ally, a status granted by the US to close non-NATO allies having strategic working relationships with its military. In other news, Wordle, an online brain teaser that has created a sensation since its launch, has been sold to the New York Times for a seven-figure sum. Meanwhile, US FDA has granted full approval to Moderna's covid vaccine 'Spikevax'.

Live | India Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, will be presenting India's Union Budget for 2022-23 today, so check out WION digital for live updates on the Union Budget 2022 and highlights and analysis of the budget for 2022-23.

Viral game Wordle has been sold to New York Times for a seven-figure sum

Wordle, a puzzle with five letters and six attempts, has been sold to the New York Times for a seven-figure amount, revealed its creator Josh Wardle.

One year since the coup, US, Britain, Canada impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar officials

Marking one year since the military seized power and the country descended into chaos, on Monday a new set of sanctions was imposed by the United States, Britain, and Canada against additional officials in Myanmar. The nations jointly targeted judicial officials involved in the prosecution of ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.​​​​​​​



Moderna's 'Spikevax' coronavirus vaccine gets full FDA approval in US

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Moderna's COVID-19 "Spikevax" vaccine for full approval; it had previously been approved for emergency use in the US.

Watch | US President Biden designates Qatar as a major Non-NATO ally