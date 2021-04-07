Morning news brief: Global deaths cross 3m mark, EU finds no link tying AstraZeneca jab and clots, and more

Morning news brief - Here are the biggest news stories of the morning. Click on the headline to read the full story.

EU drug regulator denies having found causal link between AstraZeneca and blood clots

Coronavirus global death toll surpasses 3 million amid resurgence of infections

All adults in US eligible for vaccine from 19 April: Joe Biden

China sentences two Uighur former officials to death for 'separatism' in Xinjiang

Scott Morrison denies blaming EU for Australia's slow AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Ex-prostitute, 'Jesus' actor line up for Peru Congress race

Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West hit Forbes Billionaires list

Watch: Ukraine urges NATO to set up membership path as Russian troops massing on its border