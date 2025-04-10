India has finally successfully extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He will reach India shortly. A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is reportedly bringing Rana to India.

As the world reels under the pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs, the US president announced a 90-day pause on tariffs on all countries except China. Trump slapped China with a 125 per cent tariff after it retaliated against US tariffs. Trump labelled the pause a "transition to greatness." He hinted that he might consider exempting some US companies from tariffs during the 90-day window.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has finally broken her silence and addressed conversations about her marriage and personal life, including rumours that she and former US President Barack Obama are getting divorced.

Tahawwur Rana, accused in 2008 Mumbai attacks, to land in India today after US extradition

Trump REVEALS why he put a 90-day pause on tariffs: 'People were getting yippie'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Apr 8) hit pause on his sweeping global tariffs. Speaking at a White House event, the US president revealed that he has announced the 90-day pause because people were "getting a little yippie" — his term for spooked investors and nervous markets.

Michelle Obama breaks silence on divorce rumors: 'They had to assume...'

Former first lady Michelle Obama addressed conversations about her marriage and personal life, including rumours that she and former US President Barack Obama are getting divorced. Michelle spoke during an appearance on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress podcast on Wednesday as she trashed the "society" and "stereotype".

Trump says military action against Iran 'absolutely' possible