Meanwhile, a US federal appeals court ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to retain control over National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles.



And in a heartwrenching story, a young girl who escaped Ukraine to get treatment for a rare form of blood cancer died in Israel this week. The disease did not kill her; humans did.

US hiding military aircraft? American warplanes vanish fromQatar base amid Israel-Iran tensions



Dozens of American military aircraft have disappeared from the tarmac of the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, satellite images show — a quiet but pointed move, which as per reports may be to shield US warplanes from eventual Iranian strikes.

A US federal appeals court on Thursday (Jun 19) ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to retain control over National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles. This decision comes despite strong objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Axiom-4 mission that was set to carry Shubhanshu Shukla along with three other astronauts to the International Space Station on June 22, has been postponed once again, the official handle of ISS announced on X. This is not the first time that the space mission has been postponed. The space agencies have delayed the launch of Axiom-4 multiple times.