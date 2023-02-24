ugc_banner

Morning brief: India abstains in UNGA, Zelensky's latest statement, more

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Feb 24, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Check out what's making news this morning.

India abstains as historic UNGA vote demands Russia to leave Ukraine 'immediately'

In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and five voted against it.

UN

 

China calls for 'no use' of nuclear weapons in Russia-Ukraine war

China called to resume direct dialogue as soon as possible between Russia and Ukraine, further stating that both the countries cannot fight nuclear wars.

China

Russia seeks other friends as world order eyes a change

 

RELATED

Bathtub stopper found inside an alligator's body in New York

Hong Kong model killed, body parts dismembered & stored in fridge by ex-husband over money dispute

Couple welcomes set of rare 'MoMo' twins in US