Morning brief: India abstains in UNGA, Zelensky's latest statement, more
Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)
Story highlights
Check out what's making news this morning.
Check out what's making news this morning.
India abstains as historic UNGA vote demands Russia to leave Ukraine 'immediately'
In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and five voted against it.
'We have not broken down, we will prevail,' says Ukrainian President Zelensky ahead of war anniversary
China calls for 'no use' of nuclear weapons in Russia-Ukraine war
China called to resume direct dialogue as soon as possible between Russia and Ukraine, further stating that both the countries cannot fight nuclear wars.
Russia seeks other friends as world order eyes a change