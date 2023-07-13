Modi's France and UAE tour Live: Indian PM to take part in Bastille Day celebrations in Paris
PM Modi has departed for Paris and said that he looked forward to meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years.
PM Narendra Modi lands in Paris, France. for an official two-day visit. He has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
PM Modi said. "During my visit, I will have the opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities. I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership."
"From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," he added.
PM Modi ]will arrive in Paris at around 4:00pm IST and will receive a Ceremonial welcome at the Orly Airport.
At around 7:30pm IST, PM Modi will arrive at the Senate and meet Mr Gerrad Larcher, President of the Senate.
At around 8:45pm IST, PM Modi will have a meeting with French Prime Minister, Ms Elisabeth Borne.
PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11:00pm IST.
Thereafter, at around 00:30am IST, PM will reach Elysee Palace for a private dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Bastille Day is the national day of France, which is marked annually on July 14. It is formally called the Fête nationale française and legally it is known as le 14 juillet.
Celebrations are held across the nation on the day observed as the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 — a major event of the French Revolution. It is also a day to remember the unity of the French people.
French-made Rafale jets are a crucial part of the Indian forces. New Delhi procured 36 jets from Paris under an inter-governmental framework and the Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.
When it comes to specifications, Rafale is a French twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft designed and built by Dassault Aviation. The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.
The official website of Dassault Aviation mentioned that the Rafale participates in permanent "Quick Reaction Alert" (QRA) / air-defence / air policing missions, nuclear deterrence duties, power projection and deployments for external missions, deep strike missions, air support for ground forces, reconnaissance missions, and pilot training sorties.
In August last year, a French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF's Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.
PM Modi is likely to sign a deal to purchase 26 Dassault Rafale-Maritime (M) fighter jets from France for the navy for operations onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Reportedly, the deal will be finalised during PM Modi's crucial visit to Paris this week.
The deal will also include a repeat order of at least three Scorpene-class diesel-electric 'killer-hunter' conventional submarines, media outlets reported quoting people familiar with the matter.
PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the celebrations.
India and France confirmed in May that PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for France's Bastille Day military parade on July 14, the two countries said in a joint statement Friday.
Macron's Elysee Palace office had said that Modi's presence and the participation of Indian forces in the parade would mark "a new phase in the strategic partnership between France and India".
Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris along with other French Air assets in July, the release revealed. News agencies also mentioned that a tri-services contingent is also set to participate in the parade along with their French counterparts.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi departs from Delhi Airport for Paris. pic.twitter.com/7KLi6y5efm— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for his two-nation tour of France and the UAE on Thursday. He said in a statement, "I am travelling to France on an official visit at the invitation of my friend Emmanuel Macron, President of France, from July 13-14."
"This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion," he added.