Middle East crisis LIVE updates: US, UK carry out fresh strikes in Yemen; Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
WION Web Team
Tel Aviv, IsraelUpdated: Jan 23, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its Day 109 on January 23. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 25,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
American and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Yemen, on Monday (Jan 22), targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities which the Iran-backed militant group had been using to target Red Sea shipping, said the Pentagon.
Meanwhile, the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to expand beyond Gaza, as Israel has launched what it said were retaliatory strikes against Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.