Middle East crisis LIVE updates: US, UK carry out fresh strikes in Yemen; Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its Day 109 on January 23. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 25,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.