Middle East crisis LIVE updates: Israeli forces 'flood' Hamas tunnels; US says 'multiple actions' likely after Jordan strike

The Israel-Hamas war entered its Day 117 on January 31. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 26,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.