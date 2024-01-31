Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: Israeli forces 'flood' Hamas tunnels; US says 'multiple actions' likely after Jordan strike
Middle East crisis LIVE updates. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war entered its Day 117 on January 31. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 26,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
The Israeli army said it is channelling water into Hamas' tunnels in a bid to destroy the sprawling underground network used by the Palestinian militants to attack Israel. Meanwhile, the United States said President Joe Biden is considering "multiple" actions in response to a drone attack that killed three US troops in Jordan.