Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: Gaza death toll crosses 25,000; Netanyahu outright rejects Hamas conditions for hostage deal
WION Web Team
Gaza CityUpdated: Jan 22, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Middle East crisis LIVE updates. Photograph:(Agencies)
Story highlights
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: The Israel-Hamas war has entered its Day 108 on January 22. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 25,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: Fighting raged on across Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas while the death toll in the blockaded Palestinian enclave surpassed 25,000.
Meanwhile, Brett McGurk White House Middle East coordinator is heading to Qatar and Egypt this week for talks about the ongoing war amid a renewed effort to strike a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas similar to the one agreed last year.