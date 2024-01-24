Middle East crisis LIVE: Shipping costs surge with trade routes affected, Houthis' attacks continue

The ongoing Middle East crisis has seen two months of relentless attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea, causing the largest disruption to international trade in decades. The attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen have raised shipping costs globally, affecting trade routes. United States and the United Kingdom, supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, launched eight strikes on Houthi targets on Monday (Jan 22), aiming at an underground storage site that has missile and surveillance capabilities.