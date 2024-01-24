Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE: Shipping costs surge with trade routes affected, Houthis' attacks continue
Middle East crisis LIVE: The Houthi attacks are purportedly in solidarity with the Palestinians and a response to Israel's actions in Gaza. Simultaneously, Israel proposed a two-month truce in Gaza, offering a hostage release in exchange. However, Hamas reportedly rejected the proposal, and both sides struggle to agree on a framework for a lasting ceasefire.
The ongoing Middle East crisis has seen two months of relentless attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea, causing the largest disruption to international trade in decades. The attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen have raised shipping costs globally, affecting trade routes. United States and the United Kingdom, supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, launched eight strikes on Houthi targets on Monday (Jan 22), aiming at an underground storage site that has missile and surveillance capabilities.