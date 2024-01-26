Middle East crisis LIVE: Israel awaits ICJ's interim genocide case ruling

Middle East crisis LIVE: The Israeli government officials are bracing themselves for the International Court of Justice's interim ruling on allegations of South Africa that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza amounted to genocide.



The UN's top court, which solves disputes between countries, on Wednesday, said that it will give its landmark ruling on Friday (Jan 26). The rulings by the ICJ are binding and the countries cannot appeal against them. However, the court has no power to enforce them.



Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues to rock Khan Younis, as IDF has claimed to have killed dozens of Hamas terrorists.