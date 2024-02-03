Middle East crisis LIVE: Iraq condemns US strikes as 'violation of sovereignty', warns of 'disastrous consequences'

In a retaliatory action for the killing of three of its troops in Jordan, the US Central Command conducted targeted strikes on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups, hitting more than 85 targets. Following the attacks, US President Joe Biden issued a further warning that the United States does not seek conflict but emphasised that any harm to Americans would be met with a response. The strikes in eastern Syria resulted in the killings of at least 18 Iran-backed fighters, and 26 important sites, including weapons depots, were destroyed in a large area spanning over 62 miles from Deir ez-Zor to Albu Kamal near the Iraq border.