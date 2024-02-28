Michigan primary LIVE updates: Biden and Trump win their primaries in state

Despite projections that she might lose out to Trump in the state, Haley said: "We've only seen a handful of states vote. I mean, look, I've said this before as much as the media wants to jump ahead, we're taking this one state, one day at a time."

"America is blessed to be a democracy let people vote. Now in the next week, we're going to watch 20 states and territories vote," Haley said, referring to Super Tuesday on March 5. "Let's let that happen."