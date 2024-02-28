Michigan primary LIVE updates: Biden and Trump win their primaries in state
Michigan primary LIVE updates: Both Democrats and Republicans held primaries in the state of Michigan to select their next presidential nominee. Former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are fighting it out in the Republican arena while President Joe Biden is without a major challenger and expected to walk away with an easy win.
Here are the results from the February 27 Michigan primary:
According to US media estimates, Biden currently had 75 delegates from the state. Overall, he had won 166 pledged delegates to date. At least 1,968 pledged delegates are required to win the Democratic nomination.
Despite projections that she might lose out to Trump in the state, Haley said: "We've only seen a handful of states vote. I mean, look, I've said this before as much as the media wants to jump ahead, we're taking this one state, one day at a time."
"America is blessed to be a democracy let people vote. Now in the next week, we're going to watch 20 states and territories vote," Haley said, referring to Super Tuesday on March 5. "Let's let that happen."
According to reports, the GOP lawmakers in the state have opted to award their delegates partially through the primary and through a party convention. Meaning, only 16 of the state's 55 Republican delegates will be awarded based on Tuesday's results while the remainder will be awarded by votes at the party convention.
CNN projections also state that Biden and Trump have won their respective primaries without breaking much sweat.
According to projections released by The Guardian, Trump was leading with 65.5 per cent of the votes as 15.6 per cent votes were counted. Nikki Haley struggled with only 30 per cent votes. As for Biden, he is leading the race with 78.9 per cent votes.
According to CBS News projection, former president Donald Trump will win the Republican primary while President Joe Biden will win the Democratic primary.
All the voting has closed in the state with early projections starting to roll out. Those who have not cast their ballot will not be able to do so anymore.
The critical swing state’s election is expected to prove a test for both frontrunners, Joe Biden and Donald Trump as they seek to engage in another battle, come November.