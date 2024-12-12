Lampedusa, Italy

Advertisment

In a shocking incident in the Mediterranean, an 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone has been found alive after surviving three days in the sea. Her migrant boat, carrying 45 people, sank off the coast of Lampedusa, leaving her as the only survivor, according to the Compass Collective rescue team

Girl found clinging to inner tubes in stormy seas

Advertisment

The 11-year-old girl was spotted by chance when the crew of the rescue vessel Trotamar III, operated by Compass Collective, heard her weak calls for help despite the engine running. In the pitch-black waters, the crew manoeuvred to reach her. "It was an incredible coincidence that we heard the child’s voice despite the engine running," said Matthias Wiedenlübbert, the skipper of Trotamar III.

After locating the girl, the crew immediately alerted rescue services in Rome and transported her to the rescue team in Lampedusa for further care.

Sole survivor found after hours of searching

Advertisment

The young girl was found holding to two inner tubes and a life vest in stormy seas. "She had no drinking water or food with her, and although she was suffering from hypothermia, she was responsive and alert," Compass Collective stated.

The migrant boat had departed from Sfax, Tunisia, but bad weather and a relentless storm delayed rescue efforts. The girl told rescuers she had last seen two others in the water two days earlier but had not spotted them since.

24,000+ migrant deaths recorded in Mediterranean since 2014

The Mediterranean's central route, linking Tunisia, Libya, Italy, and Malta, is one of the world’s deadliest for migrants. Since 2014, over 24,300 people have been reported dead or missing, with the true toll likely much higher. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 30,900 people have disappeared or died in the Mediterranean, many deaths going unreported.

The Trotamar III, a 13-metre rescue vessel, typically handles larger-scale rescue operations but responded swiftly to save the girl. Since its launch in August 2023, the vessel has rescued 1,653 people in distress at sea.

Also Read: Hannah Kobayashi, 'voluntarily missing' Hawaii woman, found: Police and family

Rescue team's hopes fade amid storm

Despite searching for other survivors, Wiedenlübbert said: “After the storm with 2.5-metre-high waves, it was hopeless.”

Nicola Dell’Arciprete, head of UNICEF Italy, shared his concern: “Our thoughts go to the girl, the sole survivor of another Mediterranean shipwreck. Every life matters. Safe routes and search and rescue are needed.”

Watch: Missing 6-year-old girl Hind Rajab found dead in Gaza weeks after repeated calls for help

Urgent call for safer migration routes

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for safer migration routes and better rescue efforts in the Mediterranean, where thousands of migrants continue to risk their lives in search of a better future.

(With inputs from agencies)