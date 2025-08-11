/Medical staff knelt before armed men, shot at point-blank: Execution video from Syria hospital surfaces

A shocking video has emerged from Syria, where armed men in military garb were seen shooting a medical worker at point-blank range. As per reports the video is from July when clashes broke out between the Druze minority and Syrian government forces
In a shocking incident, armed men in military uniform were seen executing hospital staff in Syria's Sweida. As per reports the men were Syrian government loyalists and the footage was shot inside Sweida National Hospital. The hospital staff were seen kneeling in front of the armed men. One of them was shot on the head by an armed man. The video showed the man resisting a grab by the armed men when he was shot dead. The armed men had "Internal Security Forces" written on the back of their jumpsuits. Another video shows a tank stationed outside the hospital.
In a statement, the Syrian interior ministry said that a probe has been ordered to bring the perpetrators to justice. It also said that Deputy Minister for Security Affairs Maj Gen Abdul Qader Al-Tahhan has been assigned to oversee the inquiry “to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and arrested as quickly as possible.” "We condemn and denounce this act in the strongest terms," the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice “regardless of their affiliations.”
The video published by activist media collective Suwayda 24 was dated July 16. The Syrian government forces and Druze fighters in Sweida province clashed in July, prompting a drone strike from Israel on Damascus. Clashes started after members of a Bedouin tribe in Sweida province set up a checkpoint where they attacked and robbed a Druze man, leading to tit-for-tat attacks and kidnappings between the tribes and Druze armed groups. Government security forces were deployed to restore order, but theysided with the Bedouin tribes against Druze factions. The Syrian military entered the Druze strongholds, triggering fears of attack on minorities and prompting Israeli strikes. Syria, on July 19, amid international pressure and Israel's offensive, announced an "immediate ceasefire" in Sweida after days of raging violence in the region.