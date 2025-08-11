/Medical staff knelt before armed men, shot at point-blank: Execution video from Syria hospital surfaces

In a shocking incident, armed men in military uniform were seen executing hospital staff in Syria's Sweida. As per reports the men were Syrian government loyalists and the footage was shot inside Sweida National Hospital. The hospital staff were seen kneeling in front of the armed men. One of them was shot on the head by an armed man. The video showed the man resisting a grab by the armed men when he was shot dead. The armed men had "Internal Security Forces" written on the back of their jumpsuits. Another video shows a tank stationed outside the hospital.

Syrian government's statement on the incident

In a statement, the Syrian interior ministry said that a probe has been ordered to bring the perpetrators to justice. It also said that Deputy Minister for Security Affairs Maj Gen Abdul Qader Al-Tahhan has been assigned to oversee the inquiry “to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and arrested as quickly as possible.” "We condemn and denounce this act in the strongest terms," the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice “regardless of their affiliations.”

What happened in Sweida in July?