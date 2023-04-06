Macron to meet Xi: What to expect from high-stakes meeting?

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

What to expect?

As we all know that China is a close ally of Russia, and Xi calls Putin his President Vladimir Putin a "dear friend". Now, it is expected that French and EU leaders will seek to make Europe's case for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine when they will meet Xi.

The Chinese president will greet Macron and von der Leyen late afternoon at the Great Hall of the People, the heart of power in the capital.