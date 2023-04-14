ugc_banner
Lula in China Live | Brazilian prez to meet Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF

WION Web Team
Beijing Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, and first lady Rosangela Silva, second left, receive flowers presented by children from the Shanghai Children's Palace of the China Welfare Institute upon arrival in Shanghai, China on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Photograph:(AP)

The Brazilian president had some harsh words for the International Monetary Fund, accusing it of overly harsh spending cuts on cash-strapped countries like Brazil's neighbour Argentina in exchange for bailout loans

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF, and pitched for a common BRICS currency. The leftist president is in China to reset ties after four years of isolation under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The 77-year-old president was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March, but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.

He is travelling with a large delegation of about 40 high-level officials, including cabinet ministers, governors and members of Congress. Brazil has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, while China is under pressure to do more. There are concerns in the West that they both are overly cosy with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both countries have refused to join Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion.

 

14 Apr 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
Lula meets China's Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Friday, reports state-news CCTV.

14 Apr 2023, 2:18 PM (IST)
Lula meets President of the People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji.

Brazilian President met President of the People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji, ahead of his scheduled meeting with Xi in Beijing.

He tweeted," Meeting with the President of the People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji. We want to raise the level of strategic partnership between our countries, expand trade flows and, together with China, balance world geopolitics."

14 Apr 2023, 2:17 PM (IST)
Brazilian President Lula da Silva wants a BRICS currency
14 Apr 2023, 11:36 AM (IST)
Brazil's Lula to meet Xi in Beijing

Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to forge closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.

The veteran leftist, whose government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies -- ditching the dollar as an intermediary -- is in China to boost ties with his country's top trading partner and spread his message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage.

14 Apr 2023, 11:25 AM (IST)
Brazil's Lula attends wreath-laying ceremony during China visit

Brazillian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva attend a wreath-laying ceremony in Beijing during the leader's state visit to China.

14 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM (IST)
Brazil's Lula lashes out at US dollar, supports BRICS currency

"Why can't we trade in our own currency?" Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said whi.e criticising the outsize role of the US dollar in the world economy during an official visit to China.

14 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM (IST)
Brazil's Lula meets Shanghai Communist Party chief

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining during an official visit to China.

14 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM (IST)
Lula stresses importance of Brazil-China relations

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in China, stressed the importance of the relationship between Rio de Janeiro and Beijing during a meeting with the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai on Thursday .

"By recognising China as a market economy, we were telling the world that we did not want China to live underground in the commercial world," Lula said, according to Reuters.

The leftist president is in China to reset relations with Brazil's largest trade partner after a frosty four years under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. He will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (April 14) in Beijing.