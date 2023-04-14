Lula in China Live | Brazilian prez to meet Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF, and pitched for a common BRICS currency. The leftist president is in China to reset ties after four years of isolation under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The 77-year-old president was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March, but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.
He is travelling with a large delegation of about 40 high-level officials, including cabinet ministers, governors and members of Congress. Brazil has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, while China is under pressure to do more. There are concerns in the West that they both are overly cosy with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both countries have refused to join Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Friday, reports state-news CCTV.
Brazilian President met President of the People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji, ahead of his scheduled meeting with Xi in Beijing.
He tweeted," Meeting with the President of the People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji. We want to raise the level of strategic partnership between our countries, expand trade flows and, together with China, balance world geopolitics."
Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to forge closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.
The veteran leftist, whose government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies -- ditching the dollar as an intermediary -- is in China to boost ties with his country's top trading partner and spread his message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage.
Brazillian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva attend a wreath-laying ceremony in Beijing during the leader's state visit to China.
"Why can't we trade in our own currency?" Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said whi.e criticising the outsize role of the US dollar in the world economy during an official visit to China.
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining during an official visit to China.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in China, stressed the importance of the relationship between Rio de Janeiro and Beijing during a meeting with the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai on Thursday .
"By recognising China as a market economy, we were telling the world that we did not want China to live underground in the commercial world," Lula said, according to Reuters.
The leftist president is in China to reset relations with Brazil's largest trade partner after a frosty four years under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. He will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (April 14) in Beijing.