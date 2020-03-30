Love in times of the corona: How this Brooklyn man proposed

The coronavirus has confined us to our homes with limited social interactions. Our coffee shops sessions have moved to video calls while dates too have shifted online. But what happens if you find yourself attracted to someone in the middle of the lockdown? How do you ask out someone out in times of a pandemic?



A freelance photographer from Brooklyn has got netizens weak on their knees with his creativity. His love story is trending online. It all started when Jeremy Cohen spotted a woman dancing on her rooftop and he wanted to get to know the woman. But going to her building was not an option. He didn't even know her name and, therefore, pinging her on social was not an option. However, Cohen found a unique way to reach out to her. He sent a drone with his phone number. The mystery woman soon texted him and their love story began followed by rooftop dinner.



The two were divided by buildings but united by the same wine, food and facetime. The couple also met face-to-face and walked down the streets of Brooklyn with Cohen inside an inflatable bubble. This is love in times of the corona.



Pigeons have been replaced by drones and messages are no longer in bottles. Unlike Marquez's novel, young men and women today can choose their partners and pandemics need not come in the way of dating.



Coming back to a question we started with-- how do you ask out someone out in times of a pandemic?



The answer is simple -- find unique ways.