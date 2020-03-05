Live: WION's Global Summit — We have dreams and hopes, but we are not sure if we will be able to achieve all this: Vanessa Nakate

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 05, 2020, 11.18 AM (IST)

Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate'. Photograph: WION Web Team

Mar 05, 2020, 02.36 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 02.25 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 02.29 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 02.28 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 01.52 PM

"Kashmir issue has been misunderstood by many in this world due to false propaganda. Kashmir is an integral part of India, there should be no doubt about it whether the world supports it or not," said Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik
Mar 05, 2020, 01.46 PM

Growth of India and its neighbours should be complementary to each other, says Ram Madhav
Mar 05, 2020, 01.32 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 01.31 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 01.21 PM

Session 1: India and the Emerging World — Nationalism, Multilateralism and Creative Diplomacy

"Until the advent of Hitler and Mussolini, 'nationalism', per se, was not a bad word. Their cruel regimes have probably given a negative connotation," said Ram Madhav
Mar 05, 2020, 01.01 PM

India lives in a neighbourhood that has emerged as the 21st-century powerhouse. Indo-Pacific region is the most happening place today, says Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, BJP
Mar 05, 2020, 12.57 PM

We are loved by many, hated by some, but can be ignored by none, says Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, BJP
Mar 05, 2020, 12.42 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 12.39 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 12.38 PM

The US is politically divided like never before. Even the European Union is divided and weaker, says former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe
Mar 05, 2020, 12.32 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 12.20 PM

Our dialogue partners are not just speakers, they are our stakeholders. News media is disconnected from the life of the common people. Newsrooms have become war rooms, says CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION, Sudhir Chaudhary
Mar 05, 2020, 12.30 PM

Mar 05, 2020, 11.22 AM

Mar 05, 2020, 11.22 AM

Mar 05, 2020, 11.22 AM

Mar 05, 2020, 11.21 AM

Mar 05, 2020, 11.19 AM

