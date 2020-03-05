Live: WION's Global Summit - Important to have youth involved in politics, says Maldivian defence minister Mariya Didi

WION Global Summit Session-4 Photograph: WION
Mar 05, 2020, 05.00 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Democracy offers a system that is transparent and accountable. Although there is an erosion in democratic norms across the world, I think there is hope, @MariyaDidi, Maldivian Defence Minister
Mar 05, 2020, 04.57 PM
Mar 05, 2020, 04.52 PM
Sad truth about democracy is that electorates can be just as corrupt, says former UN ambassdor Dave Steward
#WIONGlobalSummit | The sad truth about democracy is that the electorates can be just as corrupt as any other holder of power: @DaveWSteward, former Ambassador to @UN & Executive Director, FW de Klerk Foundation
Mar 05, 2020, 04.42 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | In a democracy, power is in the hands of people, and the quality of democracy depends on the degree of education, responsibility and commitment, says @DaveWSteward, former Ambassador to @UN
Mar 05, 2020, 04.35 PM
Pakistan's former foreign secretary Salman Bashir said a generational change is being seen in the country.
#WIONGlobalSummit | You cannot imagine the pressure the Pakistani government has whenever and wherever Kashmir is raised, says @RehamKhan1, journalist, commentator and broadcaster
Mar 05, 2020, 04.12 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | In recent times, post Pulwama and Balakot, I think the Pakistani military has shown restraint. That's a positive step towards peace, says @RehamKhan1, journalist, commentator and broadcaster
Mar 05, 2020, 04.12 PM
Mar 05, 2020, 04.00 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | The democratic voice is completely lost, and it's not just about Pakistan. I have similar concerns about India, says @RehamKhan1, journalist, commentator and broadcaster
Mar 05, 2020, 03.45 PM
Prime Minister Vajpayee was a wise man. He had said 'you can change your friends but not your neighbours', says Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former Pakistan foreign minister
Mar 05, 2020, 02.36 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | I saw the photos of the Chennai water stress. Women were the most people carrying buckets and jerry cans to fetch water for their families: @vanessa_vash
Mar 05, 2020, 02.25 PM
Mar 05, 2020, 02.29 PM
Mar 05, 2020, 02.28 PM
Mar 05, 2020, 01.52 PM
"Kashmir issue has been misunderstood by many in this world due to false propaganda. Kashmir is an integral part of India, there should be no doubt about it whether the world supports it or not," said Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik
Mar 05, 2020, 01.46 PM
Mar 05, 2020, 01.32 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | I don't see the rise of belief in one's nation as a rejection of multilateral agenda. We need cooperation on global issues, says @manojladwa, Founder and CEO, India Inc
Mar 05, 2020, 01.31 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Navigating and negotiating global imperatives— WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020
'We have strong standalone bilateral relations with a number of countries in the world', asserts @rammadhavbjp, National General Secretary, BJP #WIONDubaiSummit pic.twitter.com/kM8C7aJiUQ
Mar 05, 2020, 01.21 PM
Session 1: India and the Emerging World — Nationalism, Multilateralism and Creative Diplomacy
"Until the advent of Hitler and Mussolini, 'nationalism', per se, was not a bad word. Their cruel regimes have probably given a negative connotation," said Ram Madhav
Mar 05, 2020, 01.01 PM
India lives in a neighbourhood that has emerged as the 21st-century powerhouse. Indo-Pacific region is the most happening place today, says Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, BJP
Mar 05, 2020, 12.57 PM
We are loved by many, hated by some, but can be ignored by none, says Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, BJP
Mar 05, 2020, 12.42 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | A platform for global thinkers to engage in dialogue on common global agenda affecting the world
Mar 05, 2020, 12.39 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Coronavirus has brought China, the factory of the world, to a grinding halt. Its impact is also being felt in Sri Lanka, says former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, @RW_UNP at #WIONDubaiSummit in Dubai
Mar 05, 2020, 12.38 PM
The US is politically divided like never before. Even the European Union is divided and weaker, says former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe
Mar 05, 2020, 12.32 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | This is an era which is witnessing the end of western dominance, says former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, @RW_UNP
Mar 05, 2020, 12.20 PM
Our dialogue partners are not just speakers, they are our stakeholders. News media is disconnected from the life of the common people. Newsrooms have become war rooms, says CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION, Sudhir Chaudhary
Mar 05, 2020, 12.30 PM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Navigating and negotiating global imperatives— WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020
Watch @WIONews'Executive Editor @palkisu deliver the welcome note for #WIONDubaiSummit pic.twitter.com/uammrP9cWb
Mar 05, 2020, 11.22 AM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Session 1: India and the Emerging World— WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020
+ @rammadhavbjp, National General Secretary, @BJP4India
+ Gen Joginder Jaswant Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff, India
+ ACM Pradeep Vasant Naik, Former Chief of Air Staff, @IAF_MCC
+ @manojladwa, Founder, India INC pic.twitter.com/D2uA3kJF0C
Mar 05, 2020, 11.22 AM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Session 2: At the Frontline of #ClimateChange— WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020
+ Aleqa Hammond, First Female Prime Minister of Greenland
+ @vanessa_vash, Founder, @TheRiseUpMovem1
+ James Terry, Professor of Geosciences, Department of Environmental Sciences, Zayed University, Dubai pic.twitter.com/J2wIMgk6vl
Mar 05, 2020, 11.22 AM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Session 3: Balancing and Recalibrating Pakistan’s Diplomatic Strategy— WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020
+ Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Former Foreign Minister, Pakistan
+ @Salman_B_PK, Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan
+ @RehamKhan1, Journalist, Commentator and Broadcaster pic.twitter.com/4FJrlkfHRw
Mar 05, 2020, 11.21 AM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Session 4: Global Thinkers Forum 2020: Leaders Who Matter— WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020
Distinguished Panel:
+ HE Dr @VairaVF, Former President Club de Madrid and First Female President of Latvia
+ HE @MariyaDidi, Honorable Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives pic.twitter.com/6O8wTrHw1x
Mar 05, 2020, 11.19 AM
#WIONGlobalSummit | Navigating and negotiating global imperatives— WION (@WIONews) March 4, 2020
A platform for global thinkers to engage in dialogue on common global agenda affecting the world
March 5, 2020
LIVE on @WIONews | 12 Noon IST Onwards#WIONDubaiSummit pic.twitter.com/d9ZxyUzajm