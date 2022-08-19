LIVE Wildfires wreak havoc across the world

Dozens of people were evacuated after a wildfire broke out on the remote Italian island of Pantelleria, helped by designer Giorgio Armani who was holidaying there, officials said Thursday. Armani has a holiday home on Pantelleria and "the flames reached near the house", but he was not harmed, a spokeswoman for the brand told AFP. "It was the staff of Mr Armani who raised the alarm. However, Mr Armani decided to go by boat to warn the neighbours," she added.