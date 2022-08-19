LIVE Wildfires wreak havoc across the world

A firefighter helicopter drops water during a wildfire at Orjais in Covilha, Portugal on August 17, 2022. Photograph: AFP
Several countries are currently battling wildfires, leading to unprecedented deaths and destruction. A powerful blaze in Spain's Valencia region is out of control, while wildfires in Algeria have left at least 38 dead. A wildfire broke out in remote Italian island of Pantelleria on Wednesday and designer Giorgio Armani, who was holidaying there, helped evacuate dozens of people.
Aug 19, 2022, 08:21 AM (IST)
Dozens of people were evacuated after a wildfire broke out on the remote Italian island of Pantelleria, helped by designer Giorgio Armani who was holidaying there, officials said Thursday. Armani has a holiday home on Pantelleria and "the flames reached near the house", but he was not harmed, a spokeswoman for the brand told AFP. "It was the staff of Mr Armani who raised the alarm. However, Mr Armani decided to go by boat to warn the neighbours," she added.
Aug 19, 2022, 08:25 AM (IST)
Portuguese firefighters are battling multiple wildfires, while the city of Caldas da Rainha, 90 kilometres north from Lisbon, is witnessing a violent blaze which the firefighters are hoping to tackle soon. A firefighter had died of a heart attack on Wednesday, authorities said.
Aug 19, 2022, 08:29 AM (IST)
At least 38 people have died in the forest fires raging in northern Algeria, leaving several more injured. Most victims died in El Tarf, near the Tunisian border, while a mother and daughter were killed in Setif, Kamel Beldjoud, the country's interior minister said. Reportedly, El Tarf is the worst-hit area in the country with 16 fires in progress.