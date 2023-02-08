LIVE | US President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address

Biden also took up the matter of climate in his State of the Union address. He called the climate crisis an "existential threat," noting that while the economy would still rely on oil and gas for the immediate future, he was "proud" America was addressing the challenge.

"The climate crisis doesn't care if you're in a red or blue state. It's an existential threat. We have an obligation not to ourselves but to our children and grandchildren to confront it," Biden said.