LIVE | US President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address
Story highlights
US President Joe Biden is delivering State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. He is likely to address the debt ceiling, the US-led pushback against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and his desire to overcome political divisions in the United States.
US President Joe Biden is delivering State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. He is likely to address the debt ceiling, the US-led pushback against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and his desire to overcome political divisions in the United States.
#NewsAlert | Tax system is not fair, admits Joe Biden in his second #StateOfTheUnionAddress— WION (@WIONews) February 8, 2023
"A lot of you at home would agree with me many people that you know the tax system is not fair, it is not fair": President @JoeBiden
Track #LIVE updates here: https://t.co/jhnHXxXWPL pic.twitter.com/2HW5aSlIy9
Biden also took up the matter of climate in his State of the Union address. He called the climate crisis an "existential threat," noting that while the economy would still rely on oil and gas for the immediate future, he was "proud" America was addressing the challenge.
"The climate crisis doesn't care if you're in a red or blue state. It's an existential threat. We have an obligation not to ourselves but to our children and grandchildren to confront it," Biden said.
Biden also criticised big pharmaceutical companies for making Americans pay huge amounts for medicines. He said these companies are "unfairly" charging high prices and that Americans "pay more for prescription drugs than any major nation on Earth".
Biden has accused big oil companies of profiteering during the recent oil crisis. He has urged a huge tax hike on corporate stock buybacks to steer them to invest more in production.
"Last year, they made $200 billion in the midst of a global energy crisis. I think it's outrageous," Biden said.
Biden has called on Congress to pass "billionaire minimum tax" in his State of the Union address. While it isn't clear what the proposal entails, Biden had previously proposed the same tax in his 2023 federal budget, calling for a 20 per cent levy on households with a net worth of more than $100 million.
Biden, in his State of the Union address, made a reference to the January 6 Capitol riots and said that democracy remains "unbroken" despite the hardships and challenges the country has faced in the past two years.
"Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest threat to the civil war, and today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken," he said.
#NewsAlert | "Unemployment rate is 3.4%, a 50-year low"— WION (@WIONews) February 8, 2023
"Over the last 2 years, a record 10 million Americans applied to start businesses," says US President @JoeBiden in his second State of the Union address#JoeBiden #StateOfTheUnionAddress
Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/cGe8JWxp3S
#LIVE | US President Joe Biden's second state of Union address#JoeBiden https://t.co/VC9wUuPQeu— WION (@WIONews) February 8, 2023
Biden, in his State of the Union address, has announced a new standard that would require all construction material used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.
"Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cable. And on my watch, American roads, bridges, and American highways will be made with American products as well," Biden said.
Biden, in his State of the Union address, said that his administration has created 12 million new jobs with the help of "many people present in this room". He said that this is "more than the jobs created in two years, than any president has ever created in four years".
- These chips were invented in America
- We used to make 40 per cent chips annually and now we make only 10 per cent of them
- Due to the pandemic, chip manufacturing was hit badly and people lost their jobs
- This is why we brought the Chips and Science Act
US economy better positioned to grow than any 'on Earth:' Biden
I want to start by congratulating the 180th congress and newly elected speaker Kevin McCarthy, says Biden