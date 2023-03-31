Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Former US president calls it 'political persecution and election interference'
Story highlights
A New York grand jury has voted to indict former Donald Trump over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. This makes him the first-ever serving or former US president to face criminal charges. Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates.
A New York grand jury has voted to indict former Donald Trump over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. This makes him the first-ever serving or former US president to face criminal charges.
Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates.
Donald Trump, as per AFP, has slammed the charges as "political persecution and election interference," and has vowed it would backfire on his successor Joe Biden.
Donald Trump, after days of anticipation, on Thursday, was charged criminally in a hush-money case involving a porn star. A grand jury in a historic vote decided to indict the former president over allegations of hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence over a sexual encounter the two had. Trump's indictment is the first time a serving or former President of the United States will face criminal charges.