Live: US Capitol Hill siege — US Congress rejects Republican challenges to results in 3 states

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House comes back into session to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results after Pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2020. Photograph: AFP
Jan 07, 2021, 12.36 PM
"The reason why we are talking about invoking the 25th amendment, which entitles the Vice President and the majority of the cabinet to remove the President from office is because the President of the United States is deranged and dangerous," Stephen Golub tells @PriyankaSh25 pic.twitter.com/gVsOrzUwxb— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 12.19 PM
US House, Senate reject challenge to Biden's win in Arizona
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate have rejected the challenge to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona.
In a massive rebuke to the efforts of President Donald Trump and his supporting lawmakers, the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday voted 93-6 against the objection to the election results, while the House of Representatives rejected it by 303-121 votes.
Following violence by pro-Trump supporters at the US capitol, several Republican Senators have decided not to raise objections to the election results.
Both the House and the Senate voted on the objection after two hours of debate.
Jan 07, 2021, 12.15 PM
Protesters swarm Statehouses across US; some evacuated
Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals nationwide to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win, waving signs saying “Stop the steal” and “Four more years.” Most of them didn't wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, and some carried guns in places like Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona and Washington state. There were some scuffles with counterprotesters in states like Ohio and California, and a newspaper photographer was pepper-sprayed by a protester in Utah, but most demonstrations were peaceful — some of them quite small — and only a few arrests were reported.
Jan 07, 2021, 11.54 AM
US Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania presidential election results by 92-7 votes
Jan 07, 2021, 11.09 AM
Four people died as supporters of President @realDonaldTrump violently occupied the #USCapitolhttps://t.co/oo1sqJ8EO2— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 11.08 AM
⚡️ “Chaos, violence, mockery: How pro-Trump mob ran riot in #USCapitol”https://t.co/hgSihVXmFV— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 11.05 AM
US House Republican challenges to Michigan & Nevada election results fail in joint congressional session for lack of support from a senator
Jan 07, 2021, 11.05 AM
US House and Senate resume joint session to consider certifying electoral college tally that resulted in Biden winning presidency
Jan 07, 2021, 11.05 AM
'Violence never wins', says US Vice President Pence
Condemning the violence at the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters in the strongest possible terms, Vice President Mike Pence said violence never wins, freedom does, as Congress returned to work on certifying his boss' election loss to Joe Biden. “We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms. We grieve the loss of life in these hallowed halls, as well as the injuries suffered by those who defended our Capitol today. And we will always be grateful to the men and women who stayed at their posts to defend this historic place," Pence said in his remarks as he presided over the resumption of the Joint Session of the Congress, which was disrupted after the violence.
Jan 07, 2021, 11.02 AM
After chaos at Capitol NBA players reaffirm racial justice commitment
As violence at the US Capitol underlined deep divisions in America on Wednesday, NBA players said the incident helped renew their commitment to fight racial injustice.
Boston Celtics and Miami Heat players knelt during the national anthem before their game in Miami on Wednesday, hours after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as legislators met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the November election.
Jan 07, 2021, 09.43 AM
Cabinet members discussing Trump's removal: US media
Members of President Donald Trump's cabinet on Wednesday discussed the possibility of removing him from office after his supporters stormed the Capitol, three US news channels reported.
The discussions focused on the 25th amendment to the US Constitution, which allows for a president's removal by the vice president and cabinet if he is judged "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
Invoking it would require Vice President Michael Pence to lead the cabinet in a vote on removing him.
CNN quoted unnamed Republican leaders saying the 25th amendment had been discussed, saying they had described Trump as "out of control."
CBS reporter Margaret Brennan said that "nothing formal" had been presented to Pence, and ABC reporter Katherine Faulders said "multiple" sources had told her that discussions took place on the unprecedented move.
Trump's encouragement of the protesters, his unfounded claims that he lost the November 3 presidential election due to massive fraud, and other bizarre behavior have raised questions about his ability to lead.
While only two weeks remain before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, after the attacks on Congress Wednesday Democratic lawmakers called for invoking the 25th Amendment as well.
Jan 07, 2021, 09.36 AM
Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order.”
I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order.— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 09.14 AM
Top White House officials led by O’Brien consider resigning
Donald Trump’s top National Security Council officials and a deputy White House chief of staff are considering resigning over the president’s encouragement of protests that led to his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.
Those who are discussing stepping down include National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and his deputy, Matt Pottinger, the people said. Also considering resigning is Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, the people said.
Jan 07, 2021, 09.07 AM
We are getting reports that some cabinet members are holding preliminary talks about invoking the 25th amendment to remove @realDonaldTrump from office.— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Is it accurate to say that President Trump incited his supporters to do this? Here's what @rlocker12 told @PriyankaSh25 pic.twitter.com/fKyl0jUYBk
Jan 07, 2021, 09.06 AM
.@Facebook barred US President @realDonaldTrump from posting over messages it said were promoting violence as his supporters stormed the #USCapitol https://t.co/NWkWpgBt2x— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 09.04 AM
US Senate resoundingly rejects challenge to Joe Biden's election win in Arizona; result in state will stand
Jan 07, 2021, 09.04 AM
George W Bush calls 'insurrection' at Capitol 'sickening, heartbreaking sight'
"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our nation's government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not our democratic republic," the former President said in a statement. Bush, not mentioning anyone's name, lambasted "some political leaders" for their behaviour since the election, saying "I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."
Jan 07, 2021, 09.03 AM
UN chief, UNGA president express concern over violence in Washington
Top United Nations leadership expressed sadness and concern over the violence in Washington DC by pro-Trump demonstrators who stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the presidential election results. "In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” the UN chief said. President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, tweeted that as president of the 193-member UN body, “I'm saddened & concerned by today's developments at the Capitol in #WashingtonDC. The US is one of the world's major democracies. I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time.”
Jan 07, 2021, 09.00 AM
"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC..." tweets @narendramodi #CapitolBuilding #Capitol pic.twitter.com/GrCcRDSFkk— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 08.55 AM
Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the #USCapitol in Washington by supporters of President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/35riKmbbLy— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 08.54 AM
Can Donald Trump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20?
Can @realDonaldTrump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20?https://t.co/O6yml61a5c— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 08.49 AM
Vice President Mike Pence reconvened lawmakers to count Electoral College votes hours after a mob of Trump supporters disrupted the previous session.— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2021
“Violence never wins,” Pence said. “Freedom wins, and this is still the people's house.”https://t.co/aO5u4WpR7z pic.twitter.com/G3i0r4zp3v
Jan 07, 2021, 08.48 AM
Jan 07, 2021, 08.48 AM
Jan 07, 2021, 08.47 AM
Jan 07, 2021, 08.45 AM