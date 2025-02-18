Saudi becomes a dealmaker as it is hosting breakthrough US-Russia talks with the two sides expected to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine and restore American-Russian relations. Top Russian and US officials met on Tuesday in Riyadh. The two parties will talk about measures to resolve the Ukrainian issue and mend US-Russian ties.
Notably, Ukraine is not part of the talks. It says that no peace agreement can be reached on its behalf.
Russia announced that Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister, would meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior US officials to discuss stopping the war in Ukraine and re-establishing "the whole complex" of relations between the two countries.
China weighed in on the talks ahead of the meeting. It said that it hoped "all parties and stakeholders can participate" in talks over the war in Ukraine. On being asked about the discussions, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China was "happy to see all efforts towards peace", adding: "At the same time, we hope that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks in due course."
-
Feb 18, 2025 14:36 IST
Smoke rises over Kyiv after attack
On one side, talks are underway to end the war, on the other side, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that drone debris fell in one of the districts of the capital, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise.
-
Feb 18, 2025 14:13 IST
Russia expects progress on economic talks with US in '2-3 months'
Russian negotiator said that Moscow expects progress on economic talks with US in '2-3 months'.
"We have a series of proposals, which our colleagues are thinking about. And I think that there will, possibly, be progress in the not so distant future, in the next two-three months," Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Moscow's economic negotiator for talks with Washington, told state TV.
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:54 IST
Visuals of Lavrov and US officials at Riyadh meeting
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh for preliminary talks with US officials on trying to end the Ukraine war
.
.
.
.#RussiaUkraineWar #WIONUncut pic.twitter.com/Pmicra7ovO
Russian, US officials start talks in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on ending war in Ukraine
.
.
.
.#RussiaUkraineWar #DonaldTrump #MarcoRubio #SergeiLavrov #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/n7y08VIRx4
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:52 IST
Russia's wealth fund chief calls says Trump a problem solver
The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund called described Donald Trump as problem solver.
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:45 IST
Lavrov shakes hands with Saudi hosts
Russian Foreign posted a video of the Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Russia's wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev arriving for talks with US delegation.
-
Feb 18, 2025 13:44 IST
US-Russia talks begin in Saudi
The US and Russian diplomats were meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks on resetting their countries' fractured ties and making a tentative start on trying to end the Ukraine war.
Both sides played down the chances that the first high-level meeting between the countries since US President Donald Trump took office would result in a breakthrough.