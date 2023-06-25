LIVE Updates: Wagner fighters, deployed in Russia's Lipetsk region, leave

On Sunday, the Wagner mercenaries have been returning to their base after their leader agreed to go into exile as he accepted an amnesty deal by Russian President Vladimir Putin. With the agreement, the immediate threat of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's private army storming into Moscow has died down. However, the security measures which were imposed by the authorities under an "anti-terrorism operation" were still in place in the capital on Sunday, as the exact whereabouts of Prigozhin remained unclear.

However, the Wagner's armed men left the military headquarters which they had seized on June 24in southern Russia, and Voronezh governor said that Wagner units are leaving the region and slowly the restrictions are being lifted. After the military headquarters was seized by Wagner in Rostov-on-Don and they were advancing towards Moscow, Putin had called their actions 'treason' and accused them of pushing the country to the brink of civil war.