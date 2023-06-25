LIVE Updates: Wagner fighters, deployed in Russia's Lipetsk region, leave
Story highlights
On Sunday, the Wagner mercenaries have been returning to their base after their leader agreed to go into exile as he accepted an amnesty deal by Russian President Vladimir Putin. With the agreement, the immediate threat of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's private army storming into Moscow has died down. However, the security measures which were imposed by the authorities under an "anti-terrorism operation" were still in place in the capital on Sunday, as the exact whereabouts of Prigozhin remained unclear. However, the Wagner's armed men left the military headquarters which they had seized on June 24in southern Russia, and Voronezh governor said that Wagner units are leaving the region and slowly the restrictions are being lifted. After the military headquarters was seized by Wagner in Rostov-on-Don and they were advancing towards Moscow, Putin had called their actions 'treason' and accused them of pushing the country to the brink of civil war.
Videos were shared on the social media platforms in which people were seen bidding 'goodbye' to Wagner armed forces as they retreated from the city.
Now Putin….. This isn’t just Putin’s war…— Dev (@riteshdevseth) June 25, 2023
Russians gathering on the streets of Rostov to say goodbye to the Wagner Group, treating them like rockstars.#RussiaCivilWar #Moscow #Wagner #RussiaIsCollapsing #Prigozhin #Rostov #Russia pic.twitter.com/grswLiFSwi
The death toll of an air attack carried by Russia on Kyiv on Saturday increased to five, said the mayor of the city, after more than two people were found under the rubble.
"Rescuers found the bodies of two more victims under the rubble in (Kyiv's) Solomyan district," said mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. "In total, five people died in the house hit by fragments of a Russian rocket," he added.
The regional government said that Wagner fighters are leaving from the Lipetsk region in southern Russia after striking which brought the mercenary group's rebellion to an end.
"Wagner units that had deployed on Saturday in the Lipetsk region have now left the region," said regional authorities on social media.