Live updates 77th UNGA: Germany's Scholz says, 'We will not accept peace dictated by Russia'

On Tuesday (September 20) as world leaders arrived for the first day of the General Debate of the General Assembly.
World leaders from over a hundred countries are expected to attend the week-long event.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:47 PM (IST)
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi slammed Russia for invading Ukraine. Draghi said it was imperative to find a lasting solution for peace.
''We can only emerge from crises by looking to the future, with courage and ambition. Our goal, is peace. Such peace must be deemed acceptable to Ukraine. The only one that can be lasting and sustainable. So far, Russia has not shown that it wants an end to the conflict,'' he said.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:43 PM (IST)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday his country stands firmly on the side of Ukraine as it confronts Russian aggression.
"We are supporting Ukraine with all our might financially, economically, with humanitarian assistance and also with weapons,"Scholztold delegates at the UN General Assembly in New York.
The German Chancellor added: "President Putin is waging this war with one single objective - to seize Ukraine. Self-determination, political independence do not count for him. And there's only one word for this. This is imperialism, plain and simple."
Sep 21, 2022, 05:39 PM (IST)
Sep 21, 2022, 05:38 PM (IST)
Macron has told the UNGA that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine harked back to an earlier age of imperialism. He also repeated the Indian PM Narendra Modi's statement, "This is not the time for war."
Sep 21, 2022, 05:35 PM (IST)
Antonio Guterres also met with world leaders attending the annual meeting of the 193-member UN General Assembly New York.
The war in Ukraine is dominating much of the agenda of the meeting, and Guterres met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.
Guterres also met with Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:31 PM (IST)
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday (September 20), South Korea's leader talked up the benefits of multilateralism just as the Asian country finds itself having to counter an ever more emboldened North Korea.
The unspecified comments come as many member-states were speaking out over Russia's unilateral actions against Ukraine.
Earlier this month, North Korea officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearization talks
As an immediate response, the United States and South Korea denounced North Korea's first-use nuclear doctrine unveiled this month as "escalatory and destabilizing."
Sep 21, 2022, 05:29 PM (IST)
Sep 21, 2022, 05:27 PM (IST)
The European Union's support for Kyiv will remain steadfast in the face of Russian aggression, the president of the council representing the bloc's 27 member states said on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the war in Ukraine.
President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter from the UNGA meetings in New York this week: "Kremlin announces mobilization... while at UNGA countries work for cooperation, security and prosperity."
"In this war, there is only one aggressor, Russia, and one aggressed country, Ukraine," he said. "EU's support to Ukraine will remain steadfast."
His tweet came after Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:24 PM (IST)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
After the meeting, the French leader said France and Britain need to show that they are allies and friends in this complicated world.
The two leaders were meeting face-to-face for the first time and just weeks after Truss questioned whether Paris was a friend or foe. Relations between the two powers have been difficult ever since Britain left the European Union.
Macron said they had discussed a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine and European matters, including a French proposal to create a European Political Community, which would invite non-EU European states to discuss common areas of interest. Macron has repeatedly said he hoped to persuade Britain to take part.
However, while Macron appeared to offer an olive branch, a readout from Truss' office made no mention of bilateral ties.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:17 PM (IST)
Sep 21, 2022, 05:16 PM (IST)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two US senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government.
Turkey made a request in October to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.
Sentiment toward Turkey in the U.S. Congress has turned sour over the past few years after Ankara acquired Russian-made defense missile systems, triggering U.S. sanctions and Turkey's removal from the F-35 fighter jet program.
That sentiment could derail the F-16 sale.
"They're speaking positively," Erdogan told Reuters at the United Nations before his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Erdogan is attending the annual U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) of world leaders.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:14 PM (IST)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, while criticising sanctions against Russia over the invasion.
Bolsonaro said Brazil does not see unilateral sanctions as the best way to handle the conflict, adding that a solution would only be reached through dialogue and negotiations.
Sep 21, 2022, 05:13 PM (IST)
Guterres said that the 'polluters must pay'. He again pushed developed countries to tax the fossil fuel windfall profits, this time he also used his bully pulpit to spell out where the money should be spent.
"Those funds should be redirected in two ways: to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis; and to people struggling with rising food and energy prices," he told the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.
Britain has passed a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the North Sea, while US lawmakers have discussed a similar idea, though it faces long odds in Congress.
He also said multilateral development banks "must step up and deliver" and that helping poor countries adapt to worsening climate shocks "must make up half of all climate finance."
Guterres added: "Major economies are their shareholders and must make it happen."
Sep 21, 2022, 05:11 PM (IST)
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged rich countries to tax windfall profits of fossil fuel companies and use that money to help countries harmed by the climate crisis and people who are struggling with rising food and energy prices.
Addressing world leaders at the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, the climate activist secretary-general stepped up his attacks on oil and gas companies, which have seen their profits explode by tens of billions of dollars.
"The fossil fuel industry is feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns," he said.
Sep 21, 2022, 04:54 PM (IST)
World leaders will take part in the 77th annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level debate. The security around the headquarters in New York was stepped up on Tuesday (September 20) as world leaders arrived for the first day of the General Debate of the General Assembly. World leaders from over a hundred countries are expected to attend the week-long event.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a global food crisis aggravated by the war, will be the focus. But, expectations are low that any concrete progress will be made toward ending the conflict.
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the climate crisis will also garner attention at the week-long UN event. But many other global crises are likely to take a back seat, like the loss of Afghan women's rights since the Taliban came to power 13 months ago.
This year marked a return to in-person congregating after two years of virtual and hybrid summits.