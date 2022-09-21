Live updates 77th UNGA: Germany's Scholz says, 'We will not accept peace dictated by Russia'

World leaders will take part in the 77th annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level debate. The security around the headquarters in New York was stepped up on Tuesday (September 20) as world leaders arrived for the first day of the General Debate of the General Assembly. World leaders from over a hundred countries are expected to attend the week-long event.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a global food crisis aggravated by the war, will be the focus. But, expectations are low that any concrete progress will be made toward ending the conflict.

Apart from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the climate crisis will also garner attention at the week-long UN event. But many other global crises are likely to take a back seat, like the loss of Afghan women's rights since the Taliban came to power 13 months ago.

This year marked a return to in-person congregating after two years of virtual and hybrid summits.