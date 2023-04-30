Russia-Ukraine war: Ahead of Ukraine counteroffensive, Russian army replaces logistics commander
Amidst the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine earlier in the day claimed that it continues to control a key supply route into Bakhmut, as Russia's local governor claimed the loss of four lives in Ukraine's shelling on Bryansk. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, Russian army's highest ranking general in charge of logistics has been replaced by Alexei Kuzmenkov.
“Kuzmenkov was appointed to the position of deputy defence minister of the Russian Federation, responsible for the logistical support of the Armed Forces,” the ministry said.
Ahead of an anticipated counter-offensive by Ukraine, the Russian army has replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who is under British sanctions for his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, has been replaced by Alexei Kuzmenkov, a former official from the National Guard, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Kyiv will launch its counteroffensive against Russian forces, despite not having received Western fighter aircraft yet.
The war-torn nation's President made this bold statement during an interview with Scandinavian journalists in Kyiv.
He said that while western fighter aircraft will help, they can't "drag" the counteroffensive waiting for them.
"Frankly speaking, it would help us a lot. But we also understand that we can't drag it (the counteroffensive) out, which is why we'll start before we receive F-16 (aircrafts) or other models," he said.
Zelenskiy has, on many occasions, sought western military aid for Ukraine.
He stated that some countries F-16 and other "western kind aircraft" that were "ready to help us" but did not specify which countries.
Ukrainian fencers at a Paris training camp are outraged that Russians and Belarusians have been readmitted to international competition and are refusing to compete against them.
They argue that the situation in Ukraine remains unchanged since the war began and it is unfair and impossible to compete against Russians in a civilized world.
Talking to AFP, Svitlana Sopit said: "It was a really shocking decision for all fencing family because nothing changed since the war started."
"People in my country die every day," she said. "Militaries fighting for our freedom. We will not compete against Russians. They should not take part because it is unfair and impossible in a civilised world."
Ukraine's women's foil team assembled in Paris for a week at INSEP, the French national elite sport training centre. They've been scattered across Europe since the Russian invasion.
Paris-based French street artist Christian Guemy has created a mural depicting a dead Ukrainian soldier who was killed by the Russian forces in 2022.
The mural has been displayed in the heart of Kyiv near a government building. The mural depicts the late Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, who had famously said, “Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)” before the Russian fighters fired shots at him.
Russia pledges to harshly retaliate to its embassy school's illegal seizure in Warsaw, Poland, which it calls a violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.
"We regard this latest hostile act by the Polish authorities as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and as an encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland," the Russian ministry stated.
"Such an insolent step by Warsaw, which goes beyond the framework of civilised inter-state relations, will not remain without a harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia," it added.
A local governor in Russia claimed that four civilians lost their lives in the shelling of a village located over the border in Russia's Bryansk region.
"Four civilians have been killed," said Governor Alexander Bogomaz on the Telegram messaging app. Bogomaz further said that two other citizens were admitted to the hospital.
Ukraine's military spokesperson said that they are still controlling a key supply route into Bakhmut after the head Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to pull back some of his army troops from the eastern city if more ammunitions were not sent by Moscow.