Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Kyiv will launch its counteroffensive against Russian forces, despite not having received Western fighter aircraft yet.

The war-torn nation's President made this bold statement during an interview with Scandinavian journalists in Kyiv.

He said that while western fighter aircraft will help, they can't "drag" the counteroffensive waiting for them.

"Frankly speaking, it would help us a lot. But we also understand that we can't drag it (the counteroffensive) out, which is why we'll start before we receive F-16 (aircrafts) or other models," he said.

Zelenskiy has, on many occasions, sought western military aid for Ukraine.

He stated that some countries F-16 and other "western kind aircraft" that were "ready to help us" but did not specify which countries.