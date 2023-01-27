ugc_banner
LIVE Updates | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims it struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure, arms shipments

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine January 20, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin slamming 'neo-Nazis' in Ukraine, Zelensky's remarks on Holocaust Remembrance Day, and more.

On January 27, the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day (or the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust). Russian President slammed the "neo-Nazis" in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to unite against "indifference" and "hatred". 

On the war front, fighting has intensified in east Ukraine as Kyiv sought more weapons. Ukrainian officials said on Friday that Russia has stepped up attempts to break through Ukraine's defences with heavy fighting in the north and east of the country. 

27 Jan 2023, 6:16 PM (IST)
Russia's attack on Ukraine

27 Jan 2023, 6:12 PM (IST)
Russia's attack on Ukraine | Moscow claims it struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure, arms shipments

Russia on Friday has claimed that it has launched strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and arms shipments. 

27 Jan 2023, 5:57 PM (IST)
Zelensky says 'indifference kills along with hatred'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday by urging the world to unite against "indifference" and "hatred," nearly one year into Russia's invasion of his country. 

"Today, as always, Ukraine honours the memory of millions of victims of the Holocaust. We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred," Zelensky said in a video statement. 

27 Jan 2023, 5:56 PM (IST)
Putin blasts 'neo-Nazis' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated a claim that "neo-Nazis" were operating in Ukraine -- an allegation he has used to justify his military intervention there -- on Holocaust Remembrance Day. 

Putin said, "Forgetting the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies. This is evidenced by the crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing and punitive actions organized by neo-Nazis in Ukraine. It is against that evil that our soldiers are bravely fighting." 