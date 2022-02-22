Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis: 5 Russian planes, helicopter shot down, claims Ukraine

TV grab of Russian operation in Ukraine Photograph: WION
1: In a strangely worded proclamation issued on Monday, Russian President Putin formally recognised Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as separate entities and dispatched soldiers to the separatist regions to perform peacekeeping functions.
2: The directive was met with widespread outrage, with politicians calling it "blatant" and "unacceptable" breach of international law.
3: Following months of simmering tensions over Russia's military deployment on Ukraine's borders, the evolving scenario has heightened worries about a major conflict in Europe.
4: Western countries have responded by imposing sanctions on Russia.
Feb 24, 2022, 12:20 PM
Feb 24, 2022, 11:53 AM
Ukraine's military claimed it had shot down five Russian planes and a chopper in the eastern region.
"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the Ukraine military said.
Feb 24, 2022, 11:41 AM
President Zelensky imposes martial law, calls up Joe Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking the country's "military infrastructure" and border guards.
In a video message on Facebook addressed to the nation, Zelensky has urged the citizens not to panic and also vowed victory.
Feb 24, 2022, 11:38 AM
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: Report
Russian authorities moved quickly to cancel flights in southern Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced military action against Ukraine.
Newswire AFP reported that Ukraine was under attack from Russia and Belarus border.
Feb 24, 2022, 11:03 AM
Won't carry out missile strikes on Ukraine's cities: Russian defence ministry
Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian aircraft after loud explosions could be heard in Kharkiv including in eastern Ukraine.
Russia said Ukraine's "air defences will be disabled" even as explosions were heard in Mariupol.
Feb 24, 2022, 10:47 AM
Air raid sires ring out in Kyiv after loud explosions
Feb 24, 2022, 10:45 AM
Explosions heard in multiple cites in Ukraine.
Feb 24, 2022, 10:25 AM
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations told an emergency Security Council Moscow's military operation against Ukraine was targeting "the junta" in power in Kiyv.
"I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren't being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kiyv," Russia's ambassador said.
Feb 24, 2022, 09:51 AM
"This is war of aggression," says Ukraine. The country has closed its air space to civilian flights.
"Russia alone is responsible for this attack," US President Biden said, adding,"world will hold Russia accountable."
Feb 24, 2022, 09:44 AM
"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives, NATO chief General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," the NATO chief added.
Feb 24, 2022, 09:38 AM
Reports said explosions could also be heard in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa
Feb 24, 2022, 09:36 AM
Ukraine urged the United Nations "to do everything possible to stop the war" as explosions could be heard in capital Kyiv.
Feb 24, 2022, 09:31 AM
Reports said the explosions on Kyiv were missile strikes.
Feb 24, 2022, 09:28 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was certain that Russian soldiers and officers would do their duty and the executive power in Russia would work fast and effectively.
"My dear fellow citizens, I am certain that the soldiers and officers of the Russian Armed Forces who are loyal to their country will do their duty working together effectively. I have no doubt that all levels of power will work together and be effective," Putin said in his address to Russians
Feb 24, 2022, 09:23 AM
Explosions heard in eastern Ukraine
Feb 24, 2022, 09:21 AM
CNN reporting from Kharkiv said that loud explosions could be heard.
Ukraine has restricted flights of civil aircraft within the country.
Feb 24, 2022, 09:02 AM
Putin declares military operation 'to demilitarise Ukraine'
The Russian president said leading NATO member countries supported neo-Nazis in Ukraine while adding that he has "no plans to occupy Ukraine".
"Russia does not have a single opportunity other than to defend itself, it will use it," Putin declared on state TV.
Putin added that Russia will seek to demilitarise Ukraine and will "immediately respond to any external threat".
Feb 24, 2022, 08:51 AM
As the UNSC conducted an emergency session on the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Putin appeared on state television and declared he had authorised "special operation" to "protect Donbass" while urging Ukrainian forces to "lay down arms"
"Entire course of events, information analysis shows clashes between russia, nationalistic forces in Ukraine are inevitable and a matter of time," Putin said
Feb 24, 2022, 08:33 AM
"We are here to ask Russia to stop," the US said at the emergency meeting.
"In last few hours we have received concerning report, soldiers have been deployed on the occupied region of Ukraine," the US informed the UNSC.
The United States accused Russia of "lying" and said it was "bypassing" and "taking matter into its own hand".
Feb 24, 2022, 08:16 AM
UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo addressing the UNSC session said: "We must do everything in power to ensure peace prevails. People of Ukraine want peace.
Feb 24, 2022, 08:12 AM
UN chief António Guterres speaking at the emergency session of the UNSC said: "If indeed operation is being prepared, I want to say from bottom of my heart President Putin, stop your troops, give peace a chance."
Feb 24, 2022, 08:08 AM
The European Union denounced Ukrainian rebels' request for military assistance from Russia.
"The request for assistance by Moscow from the so-called DPR/LPR (Donetsk and Lugansk) breakaway regions announces a very dangerous additional step against Ukraine's sovereignty that would put thousands of lives at risk," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The request for assistance by Moscow from the so-called DPR/LPR breakaway regions announces a very dangerous additional step against #Ukraine’s sovereignty that would put thousands of lives at risk.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 23, 2022
The EU strongly urges #Russia to refrain from any further escalatory actions.
"The EU strongly urges Russia to refrain from any further escalatory actions," Borrell said in a tweet.
Feb 23, 2022, 11:36 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 10:13 PM
EU adopts package of sanctions against Russia
EU adopts package of sanctions in response to Russian recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine and sending of troops into the region
Restrictive measures include an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities. In addition, a travel ban applicable to the listed persons prevents these from entering or transiting through EU territory.
The sanctions also contain import ban on goods from the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, restrictions on trade and investments related to certain economic sectors, a prohibition to supply tourism services, and an export ban for certain goods and technologies.
The Council introduced a sectoral prohibition to finance the Russian Federation, its government and Central Bank.
Feb 23, 2022, 10:12 PM
Ukraine coming under cyberattack: minister
Ukraine is coming under a "massive" cyberattack, a senior minister said on Wednesday, with the main websites of the government and foreign ministry refusing to open.
Deputy Prime Minister Mykailo Fyodorov said the attack began in the late afternoon and affected several banks as well as official websites, without specifying its origin.
The official site of Ukraine's cabinet of ministers and the foreign ministry refused to open when AFP tried to access it on Wednesday.
But most of the main news sites in Ukraine were working, as well those of banks and the main public institutions.
Fyodorov said the functioning sites had managed to "switch traffic to a different provider to minimise the damage."
Feb 23, 2022, 09:47 PM
United Kingdom addresses United Nations General Assembly:
''We must call on Russia to uphold the very founding principles of the United Nations,'' said Britain while addressing UNGA.
''The United Kingdom is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.''
''President Putin’s decision to recognise the so-called ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’ as independent states, proves beyond doubt that Russia has chosen the path of confrontation over the path of diplomacy and dialogue.''
Feb 23, 2022, 09:45 PM
Germany addresses United Nations General Assembly:
''We demand Russia to withdraw the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent entities.''
''Its the moment to speak up against unilateral agreesion by Russia.''
Feb 23, 2022, 09:40 PM
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressing UNGA
While addressing the UNGA, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, ''We are in the midst of the largest crisis in Europe since World War II.''
''Russia's action are outrageous, horrific and threatening to Ukraine. We need your help to stop Russia from its agressive plan.''
''There is still an opportunity for diplomacy..We have limited time to stop, deter and contain Moscow. Every hour is now a threat to civilians, military,'' he added.
Feb 23, 2022, 09:32 PM
Russia-Ukraine crisis: It is time for restraint, reason and de-escalation, says Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, ''The latest developments regarding Ukraine are a cause of grave concern.''
*The decision of the Russian Federation to recognise the so-called “independence” of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – and the follow-up – are violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the
Charter of the United Nations.,* he added.
Feb 23, 2022, 09:24 PM
EU calls snap summit on Russia-Ukraine crisis
The EU will hold an emergency summit in Brussels late Thursday on Russia's "aggressive actions" against Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel announced in a letter to the bloc's leaders.
"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," he said in the letter published on Wednesday.
"Therefore, I would like to invite you for a special European Council (summit) on Thursday 24 February, which will take place in person in Brussels and start at 20:00 (1900 GMT)."
The summit follows the EU's adoption of sanctions against Russia for declaring pro-Moscow separatist regions of Ukraine to be independent and mandating military forces to go into them.
The European Union says it is keeping more, tougher sanctions up its sleeve should the Russian forces invade further, beyond the territory that the separatists hold.
Feb 23, 2022, 09:17 PM
Ukrainian government, foreign ministry and parliament websites down
Several Ukrainian state websites, including the government and foreign ministry home pages, were inaccessible on Wednesday.
Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector.
Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.
Feb 23, 2022, 09:04 PM
Ukraine soldier dies in shelling attack
A Ukrainian soldier died Wednesday in a shelling attack near the front with the Moscow-backed separatist east, the armed forces said, as fears mount of a Russian invasion.
Ukraine's army did not specify the location of the attack, saying only that one soldier "suffered fatal injuries" and another was wounded in the shelling.
Feb 23, 2022, 09:00 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 08:07 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 07:09 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 07:08 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 05:37 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 05:15 PM
Feb 23, 2022, 05:04 PM
Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine
Pope Francis said Wednesday that "increasingly alarming scenarios" were emerging in Ukraine that were threatening "the peace of all" amid fears of a Russian invasion.
"Despite the diplomatic efforts of these past weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are emerging. I ask all of the parties involved to abstain from any action that could cause still more suffering for the population," the pontiff said at the end of his weekly general audience.
Feb 23, 2022, 04:52 PM
Ukraine starts conscripting army reservists
Following an order by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, army reservists aged 18-60 are being conscripted.
It's a sign that Ukraine is preparing to defend itself against a Russian invasion.
Leaders in the West think an attack is on the way.
Feb 23, 2022, 04:33 PM
BREAKING: Ukraine announces state of emergency in all the country's regions, with exception of breakaway regions that have had conflict since 2014.
Feb 23, 2022, 04:20 PM
French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire has said that "Russian sanctions would only have a limited impact on the French economy".
Feb 23, 2022, 02:20 PM
A Ukrainian official said the country has called up military reservists amid tensions with Russia.
Ukrainian defence services said: "Reservists aged 18 to 60 will be called up... The call will start today. The maximum service life is one year."
Meanwhile, China lashed out at the United States saying it was raising tensions by sending weapons to Ukraine.
Feb 23, 2022, 02:04 PM
Ukraine's government urged its citizens to leave Russia "immediately" even as UK foreign minister Liz Truss said Putin's regime is ready to launch a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.
Feb 23, 2022, 01:09 PM
Taiwan became the latest nation to condemn Russia's move in eastern Ukraine.
"Our government condemns Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty... and urges all parties to continue to resolve the disputes through peaceful and rational means," Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said.
Also Read in Pics: Russia's Tornado-S rocket system can strike multiple targets
"In the face of external forces attempting to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale in Taiwan's society, all government units must be more vigilant against cognitive warfare," she said.
Feb 23, 2022, 11:46 AM
Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his regime has recognised two regions as independent republics in eastern Ukraine, he declared that "interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."
Putin however added that Russia was ready for "diplomatic solutions" amid tensions in Ukraine.
Also Read in Pics | Target Ukraine: Russia's ICBM strategy revealed
"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address.
Feb 23, 2022, 11:06 AM
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service in Luhansk region said that a thermal power plant on the frontline caught fire after artillery shelling.
A station transformer of the 'Luhansk thermal power plant' in government-controlled Shchastya, some 25 kilometers from rebel-held Luhansk, caught fire and is leaking fuel, the region's state emergency service said.
Feb 23, 2022, 09:55 AM
Japan said it will impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists.
Feb 23, 2022, 08:51 AM
Latest satellite pictures show Russian troop deployment near Ukraine
Putin on Monday had declared that Russia will recognise Donetsk and Lugansk situated in eastern Ukraine as separate republics as the Russian president declared that the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine's conflict no longer existed.
Feb 23, 2022, 07:57 AM
"Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting," Blinken said as he cancelled his meeting with Russian foreign minister Lavrov.
Feb 22, 2022, 11:52 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 11:51 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 11:36 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 11:35 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 10:17 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 10:16 PM
NATO chief warns: Russia still planning 'full-scale' attack
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated warnings that Russia was planning to further invade Ukraine.
"Every indication is that Russia is continuing to plan for a full-scale attack of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "We continue to call on Russia to step back... it's never too late not to attack," he added.
Feb 22, 2022, 10:04 PM
Russian legislators have given President Vladimir Putin permission to use armed forces abroad.
The decision by the upper house of parliament takes immediate effect - and it could presage a broader attack on Ukraine.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:17 PM
Following Russia's decision to send soldiers to eastern Ukraine, Western countries have imposed sanctions on the country.
In response, the UK imposed sanctions on five institutions and three rich people.
In the meanwhile, Germany has put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia on hold.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:13 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 09:02 PM
Sound of bombing heard near Ukraine frontline
Located between the Kiev-controlled territories and those of the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk, Schastya has been on the frontline of Ukraine-Russia tensions since Russia deployed tens of thousands of Russian soldiers to Ukraine's borders. Russia faced a furious global diplomatic and economic backlash Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway regions. Volodymyr Zelensky warned Putin's recognition of the breakaway regions heralded "further military aggression" against Ukraine.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:27 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 08:23 PM
Peskov says the Kremlin is still open to diplomacy on Ukraine
"(Russia has recognised the claim by rebels in eastern Ukraine) within the border that they declared themselves within. I have nothing to add to this. "
"There were no such proposals (regarding the prospect of a Putin-Biden meeting). Naturally, the Russian side remains open at all levels of diplomatic contact. The Russian side is interested in these contacts."
Feb 22, 2022, 07:50 PM
White House welcomes Nord Stream 2 halt, will announce 'own measures' against Russia
The White House welcomed Germany's decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to deliver Russian gas to Europe and said that US sanctions would be announced Tuesday.
President Joe Biden "made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement. We will be following up with our own measures today," Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.
Feb 22, 2022, 06:47 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 06:23 PM
The United Kingdom has announced the first round of sanctions against Russia
Following President Vladimir Putin's decision to send soldiers into eastern Ukraine, the United Kingdom has imposed targeted economic sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy people.
Feb 22, 2022, 05:22 PM
Kremlin is taking steps to revive the Soviet Union, Ukrainian defense minister says
In an address to Ukraine’s armed forces on Tuesday, the country’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Russia’s plans had been “busted,” adding that Moscow had been “waging a villainous war all these years.”
Around 13,000 people have died in a conflict between government forces and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine over the past eight years.
Adding that Ukraine’s armed forces would “defend our country, our home, our family,” Reznikov warned that “there are difficult challenges ahead — there will be losses.”
“The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union, with the new Warsaw Pact and the new Berlin Wall,” he said.
Feb 22, 2022, 04:48 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 04:46 PM
Kremlin says Kyiv cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow would make 'everything even more difficult', reports news agency AFP
Feb 22, 2022, 04:02 PM
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has recommended students living in Ukraine to leave the country "temporarily" rather than waiting for confirmation of online programmes from universities due to the rising Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Students are recommended, "in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily rather than wait for official confirmation from the Universities," according to a recent advisory released by the Indian embassy.
It further stated that the embassy receives regular calls from Medical Universities inquiring about online classes, and that the embassy is working with the appropriate authorities to streamline the education process for Indian students.
Feb 22, 2022, 04:00 PM
Pictures: Donetsk and Lugansk: Ukraine's breakaway republics
The two self-proclaimed rebel republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose independence Moscow recognised on Monday, are situated in the rust belt in eastern Ukraine and escaped Kyiv's control in 2014.
More than 14,000 people have since been killed in fighting between Ukraine's army and the Moscow-supported separatists there.
Feb 22, 2022, 03:48 PM
Feb 22, 2022, 03:12 PM
The British government said it will impose heavy sanctions on Russia as Ukraine defence minister warned of "hardship" and "losses" after Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday said his regime will recognise two areas in eastern Ukraine leading to international condemnation.
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded "tough sanctions against the Russian Federation" as tensions escalated with Russia in the past 24 hours with President Putin deciding to send in troops in two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine in the so called Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.
Feb 22, 2022, 02:15 PM
European stocks tumbled in early trade amid tensions with Russia after President Putin on Monday declared he would recognise two regions in eastern Ukraine and send in Russian troops as "peacekeepers".
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 1.2 per cent in opening trade to 7,394.82 points, while Frankfurt's DAX fell two per cent to 14,435.37 points.
Also Read in Pics: Target Ukraine: US F-35 vs Russian Air Force SU-57 jets, who wins?
Paris CAC 40 went down 1.8 percent to 6,665.06 as EU said would be bringing in sanctions against Russia this afternoon.
There was blood letting in the Asian stocks as well as Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than three per cent on Tuesday morning over fears about a possible Russia-Ukraine war.
The Hang Seng settled down to gain at the end on Tuesday but ended down 2.69 per cent or 650.07 points at 23,520.00. China's Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.96 percent or 33.47 points to 3,457.15.
Feb 22, 2022, 01:36 PM
After Russian President Vladimir Putin said his regime would be recognising two regions in eastern Ukraine, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the block would be adopting sanctions against Russia.
Also Read in Pics: Russia's Tornado-S rocket system can strike multiple targets
"Of course our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide... I'm sure there will be a unanimous decision" Borrell said.
Feb 22, 2022, 01:20 PM
Amid rising tensions, OSCE reported more than 3,000 new ceasefires violations in eastern Ukraine.
The pan-European security body reported 2,158 new violations in the Donetsk region and another 1,073 in neighbouring Lugansk.
Feb 22, 2022, 01:00 PM
Stock prices in Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India were hit as Singapore and Thailand witnessed losses after Russian President on Monday ordered troops to enter two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
Crude prices also shot up with Brent closing in on the $100 mark for the first time since 2014.
Feb 22, 2022, 12:54 PM
Russian stocks fell over 8 eight per cent at the opening amid tensions in Ukraine.
Russian President Putin had announced his regime would be recognising two areas in eastern Ukraine - the so called Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic while sending in "peacekeepers", a move which was denounced by the United States.
Stocks were hit worldwide as Tokyo stocks ended lower on Tuesday with investors spooked by escalating tensions in eastern Europe.
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned there would be sanctions against Russia if it invaded Ukraine.
Feb 22, 2022, 12:21 PM
These commodities could become expensive amid escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis
The prices of gold, aluminium, oil, copper and natural gas is set to rise amid Russia's move on Ukraine.
In a televised address, President Putin had ordered Russian peacekeepers to be dispatched to Ukraine's two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.
Feb 22, 2022, 11:33 AM
UN chief calls Russian move a 'violation' of Ukraine’s sovereignty
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia's decision is a "violation" of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise the "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent".
Feb 22, 2022, 11:27 AM
"With its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community," German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said even as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added that, "Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists."
Feb 22, 2022, 10:59 AM
Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said his country won't allow "bloodbath" in Ukraine's Donbass region.
Feb 22, 2022, 10:54 AM
Russian move in eastern Ukraine triggers oil jump, stocks fall
Brent crude futures rose around 4% to $97.35. It is the highest rise since September 2014. While S&P 500 futures fell 2% and Nasdaq futures dived 2.7%.
European equities also dropped 1.3% overnight to a four-month low. The Russian rouble tanked and Russia's MOEX equity index fell by 10.5%. Australia's ASX 200 also followed suit and fell 1.3% in early trade. On Monday, markets in the US were closed for a holiday.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:39 AM
China called for "restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions" during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.
"We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution," Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN said.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:20 AM
US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield blasted Russia's latest moves at the emergency Security Council session.
"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," the US ambassador said.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:14 AM
"Today the entire nation of Ukraine is under attack, the internationally recognised borders will be unchanged by any actions of Russian federation," Ukraine's ambassador to the UN said.
"We won't give away anything to anyone, because its not February 2014 but it is Feb 2022," the ambassador said.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:09 AM
"We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution," Russian envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said but added that his country would defend separatist areas.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:45 AM
The United States said it will impose new sanctions on Russia after announcing sanctions on two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:42 AM
Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia
Russia's military said on Monday that troops and border guards had prevented a "diversionary reconnaissance" group from breaching Russia's border.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:40 AM
Putin to recognise Ukraine's rebel territories as independent: Kremlin
In phone conversation with Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "expressed dissatisfaction" over the decision.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:39 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy addresses nation, rejects making any territorial concessions
In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of hampering peace efforts.
Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating sovereign territory of Ukraine after chairing a meeting of the security council.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:37 AM
US imposes sanctions on two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine
After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to be deployed inside separatist areas of Ukraine, US officials said they would continue to follow diplomacy "until the tanks roll".