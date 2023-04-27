Live Updates: Russia missile attack on Ukrainian city, at least one dead
Missile attack on Ukrainian city: As quoted by news agency AFP, Ukraine's Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration, said: "As of now, we know of 15 injured and 1 dead." Kim said that at least one other person had been left in critical condition.
Zelensky posted a video which showed badly damaged buildings with smashed windows and smoke rising above the roofs.
⚡️ Volodymyr Zelenskyi posted a video on the consequences of the russian shelling of Mykolaiv:— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) April 27, 2023
“At the moment, it is known about 1 killed and 23 wounded, including a child. Eternal memory to the deceased and speedy recovery to the wounded.” pic.twitter.com/gEkxMjQGha
In this image, provided by news agency Reuters, firefighters can be seen working at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv on April 27.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday had held a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Zelensky hoped it would give impetus to relations with Beijing.
The Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter: "I had a long and meaningful phone call with...President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."
Officials at the site said that a Russian missile killed one person in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv during Thursday's early hours and over a dozen were also injured.
City mayor Oleksandr Senkevych posted on Telegram: "Around 1 am, residents of Mykolaiv heard 4 loud explosions. It is already known that one of the missiles hit a high-rise building. One more hit a private house."
