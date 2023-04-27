Live Updates: Russia missile attack on Ukrainian city, at least one dead

Officials at the site said that a Russian missile killed one person in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv during Thursday's early hours and over a dozen were also injured.

City mayor Oleksandr Senkevych posted on Telegram: "Around 1 am, residents of Mykolaiv heard 4 loud explosions. It is already known that one of the missiles hit a high-rise building. One more hit a private house."

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.