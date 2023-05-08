LIVE Updates: Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia will be defeated "as Nazism was".
It is on May 8 that most nations of the world remember the greatness of the victory over the Nazis. The world admires all those who were protecting and protected life. Who threw down the Nazi flags on the liberated territory and who opened the gates of the concentration camps.…— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 8, 2023
Ukraine claimed that its forces destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched by Russia overnight.
In the daily update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said: "The Russian Federation (also) launched 16 missile strikes last night, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions."
It added that in addition, 61 airstrikes and 52 attacks from the heavy rocket salvo fire systems were launched over the past day on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, high-rise buildings, private homes and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," it further added.
Russia launched a fresh overnight assault across Ukraine in the wee hours of Monday. At least five people were reportedly injured in Kviv.
News agency Reuters reported citing an official that an explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight.
The official also mentioned that air raid alerts rang out in other regions of the country including the capital, Kyiv.
Serhiy Bratchuk, who is a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on his Telegram channel that "there has been an enemy missile attack."
"Air defence is working on the outskirts of Kyiv!" Kyiv's military administration said on its Telegram channel, and issued a warning that "stay in the shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!"