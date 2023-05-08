LIVE Updates: Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was'

Ukraine claimed that its forces destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched by Russia overnight.

In the daily update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said: "The Russian Federation (also) launched 16 missile strikes last night, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions."

It added that in addition, 61 airstrikes and 52 attacks from the heavy rocket salvo fire systems were launched over the past day on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, high-rise buildings, private homes and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," it further added.