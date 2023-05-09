LIVE Updates: Putin says 'war' unleashed on Russia and world at 'turning point'
Putin said that the world is at a "turning point", and a "war" was unleashed on Russia.
The Russian president said, "Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point. A war has been unleashed against our motherland."
He called for Russia to be victorious: "For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!"
In the images and videos shown by state television, Putin was seen sitting next to World War II veterans on Red Square.
Thousands of Russian army personnel donned in ceremonial uniform were gathered to march to the accompaniment of a military brass band.
In Russia, Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays. People across the country commemorate the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is called the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45. Records have revealed that around 27 million citizens died.
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday (May 9).
Putin walked from the Kremlin onto Red Square to be greeted by mass ranks of military personnel.
The Victory Day celebrations, to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, has started.