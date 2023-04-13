LIVE Updates: North Korean missile stops trains in Japan, passengers face delays
Story highlights
Japan issued take-cover order in the northern Hokkaido region after North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile
Japan issued take-cover order in the northern Hokkaido region after North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile
News agency Reuters reported that North Korean missile launch prompted rail operator JR Hokkaido to pause traffic for safety checks on the network and the rail passengers in Sapporo, northern Japan, were delayed.
It is reported that the screen placed at the stations showed that the rail services would resume once it was confirmed that the missile had not damaged the rail network.
Why did the North Korean missile trigger a scare in northern Japan and residents told to take cover? It turned out, there was no real, actual danger.
Seoul's military has said that the launch represents a potential technical breakthrough for Pyongyang.
North Korea likely fired a "new type" of ballistic missile Thursday that may have used advanced solid fuel, Seoul's military says, representing a potential technical breakthrough for Pyongyang's banned weapons programshttps://t.co/zGX4tLrzbY pic.twitter.com/3slSHnOakH— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 13, 2023
The Japanese government has reacted to the take-cover and said that the evacuation warning after the North Korean missile launch was not a mistake.
Later, Japan's defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the missile had not fallen into the country’s territory.
South Korea's military said that North Korea probably used "solid fuel" and fired a new type of ballistic missile. The military noted that the technology has long been a goal for Kim Jong Un's banned weapons programmes.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff told the news agency AFP: "North Korea appears to have fired a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel."
Concrete information is not available yet, but the White House described the test of a "long-range ballistic missile", while "strongly" condemning the launch.
National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that US President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies". Watson added that the launch was "a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and ... risks destabilizing the security situation in the region".
The Japanese government urged the residents in the northern Hokkaido region to take shelter. However, the evacuation order was later lifted by the Japanese government.
The government later said that the order was issued after an emergency warning system predicted that a missile launched from North Korea would fall near the island.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing the military that North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the sea Thursday morning.
The news agency further noted that the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the missile was fired toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.
South Korea call it the latest act of defiance from Pyongyang as tensions continue to rise in Korean Peninsula.