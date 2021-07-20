Live Updates: Jeff Bezos & crew get set to travel to outer space in Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,57, is set to travel to space in his Blue Origin rocket in a 11-minute hop from Texas to space beyond the Karman line and back again.

Bezos will be joined by female aviator Wally Funk, 82, who will become the oldest astronaut and she will be accompanied by 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who is set to become the youngest to explore outer space in the short journey on Tuesday.

Bezos' younger brother Mark will also be accompanying the three passengers, however, the much-hyped anonymous winner of the auction seat will not be going this time due to "scheduling conflicts".

The rocket named New Shepard has taken at least 15 uncrewed flights in various safety tests and is now set to undertake the most important mission.

The rocket will lift off at (1300 GMT) from Launch Site One in Texas located in a desert.

Catch all the action here as the Amazon chief along with his crew gets set to create history.