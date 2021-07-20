Live Updates: Jeff Bezos & crew get set to travel to outer space in Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, female aviator Wally Funk & Oliver Daemen Photograph: AFP
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,57, is set to travel to space in his Blue Origin rocket in a 11-minute hop from Texas to space beyond the Karman line and back again.
Bezos will be joined by female aviator Wally Funk, 82, who will become the oldest astronaut and she will be accompanied by 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who is set to become the youngest to explore outer space in the short journey on Tuesday.
Bezos' younger brother Mark will also be accompanying the three passengers, however, the much-hyped anonymous winner of the auction seat will not be going this time due to "scheduling conflicts".
The rocket named New Shepard has taken at least 15 uncrewed flights in various safety tests and is now set to undertake the most important mission.
The rocket will lift off at (1300 GMT) from Launch Site One in Texas located in a desert.
Catch all the action here as the Amazon chief along with his crew gets set to create history.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:08 PM
Maharashtra-born Sanjal Gavande part of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin team
Gavande is a mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Mumbai. She shifted to the US in 2011 to pursue her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:06 PM
'Excited, curious, but not nervous': Jeff Bezos shows confidence before space flight
Blue Origin’s New Shephard will carry the four passengers to the outer space. The trip will last for a total of ten minutes, out of which for four minutes the passengers will experience the Karman Line.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:03 PM
Jeff Bezos is flying to space: When and where to watch Blue Origin flight
Bezos, who launched Blue Origin in 2000 to use some of his Amazon money to research rocket technology for a variety of business goals, will embark on his extraterrestrial mission just nine days after fellow billionaire and rocket firm founder Richard Branson.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:01 PM
Liftoff is on track for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. A thread: pic.twitter.com/40zEgQyaCD— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Bezos is set to travel to space in his Blue Origin rocket in a short while...
Jul 20, 2021, 04:31 PM
Journey of Jeff Bezos: How Amazon's 'garage inventor' became interested in space
The founder of Amazon.com Inc and business mogul Jeff Bezos is expected to launch into space aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on Tuesday.