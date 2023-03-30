LIVE updates: Britain's King Charles III says Russia's Ukraine invasion 'threatens' Europe's security
Story highlights
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a journalist working for the Wall Street Journal who was detained on suspicion of espionage had been "caught red-handed"
Britain's King Charles told German MPs that Europe's security has come under threat amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He added that "we can draw courage from our unity".
"The scourge of war is back in Europe, the war of aggression against Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people," he said. "The security of Europe as well as our democratic values are under threat. But the world did not stand idly by... we can draw courage from our unity."
The Kremlin warned Washington against taking retaliatory measures targeting Russian media.
"We are hoping that it will not happen and it must not happen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to any possible steps against Russian media in the United States, adding the detained reporter had been "caught in the act".
Zakharova said in a statement on social media: "Unfortunately, this is not the first time that foreign correspondent status, a press visa and accreditation, is used by foreigners in our country to cover up activities that are not journalism. This is not the first well-known Westerner to be caught red handed."
The Wall Street Journal said Thursday it was "deeply concerned" for its reporter Evan Gershkovich after Russia's FSB security services said he had been arrested on charges of spying.
"The Wall Street Journal is deeply concerned for the safety of Mr. Gershkovich," the newspaper said in a statement.