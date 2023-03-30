LIVE updates: Britain's King Charles III says Russia's Ukraine invasion 'threatens' Europe's security

Britain's King Charles told German MPs that Europe's security has come under threat amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He added that "we can draw courage from our unity".

"The scourge of war is back in Europe, the war of aggression against Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people," he said. "The security of Europe as well as our democratic values are under threat. But the world did not stand idly by... we can draw courage from our unity."