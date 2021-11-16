LIVE updates: Biden, in virtual summit with Xi, seeks to prevent 'conflict'

As US President Biden and Chinese President Xi hold the much-awaited virtual summit, several issues may come up as the two leaders look to smoothen ties frayed over trade wars and tensions over Taiwan.

China sent a record number of warplanes to Taiwan last month amid mounting concerns over regional security. US and China have also repeatedly clashed over the South China Sea issue.

The relations between the two countries reached a new low as the US, Australia and Britain openly formed a new alliance - AUKUS - to contain China.

The US has over the years clamped down on Chinese tech companies citing national security issues. The Biden administration continued the policy as it revoked China Telecom's licence to operate in the United States.

The Uyghur issue in China's Xinjiang region and row over the origin of the coronavirus has also dented relations between the two countries.