LIVE updates: Biden, in virtual summit with Xi, seeks to prevent 'conflict'

Biden and Xi meet virtually on Tuesday morning Photograph: AFP
As US President Biden and Chinese President Xi hold the much-awaited virtual summit, several issues may come up as the two leaders look to smoothen ties frayed over trade wars and tensions over Taiwan.
China sent a record number of warplanes to Taiwan last month amid mounting concerns over regional security. US and China have also repeatedly clashed over the South China Sea issue.
The relations between the two countries reached a new low as the US, Australia and Britain openly formed a new alliance - AUKUS - to contain China.
The US has over the years clamped down on Chinese tech companies citing national security issues. The Biden administration continued the policy as it revoked China Telecom's licence to operate in the United States.
The Uyghur issue in China's Xinjiang region and row over the origin of the coronavirus has also dented relations between the two countries.
Nov 16, 2021, 06:40 AM
Xi calls Biden "my old friend", says China, US must improve 'communication'
China's President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden Monday during their virtual summit that the two nations must improve "communication" and face challenges "together," amid heightened tensions over Taiwan and other flashpoint issues.
"China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation," Xi said, adding that he was happy to "see my old friend" Biden and that he was ready to work with the US leader.
"Humanity lives in a global village," and nations must "face challenges together," Xi added.
Nov 16, 2021, 06:35 AM
Biden starts off meeting, tells Xi 'guardrails' needed to prevent US-China 'conflict'
Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping kicked off a high-stakes virtual summit on Tuesday morning—Monday night in US time— aimed at calming tensions over Taiwan and other flashpoints, with the US president saying the rivals should seek to avoid "conflict."
Opening the meeting from the White House, Biden told Xi they need "guardrails" to prevent any US-China "conflict," and added that he hoped the leaders of the two largest economies would have a "candid and forthright discussion."
Nov 16, 2021, 06:45 AM
Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman, said Biden was going into the summit, "from a position of strength." It is expected to last a couple of hours. This is after months of building alliances with other democracies to contain China.
In Psaki's words, the meeting is "an opportunity to set the terms of competition with China" and to insist Beijing "play by the rules of the road."
Nov 16, 2021, 01:00 AM
Xi Jinping sets conciliatory tone ahead of Biden talks
Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with the US worried about Xi's assertive push both at home and abroad.
Nov 16, 2021, 12:57 AM
US, China trade Taiwan warnings ahead of Biden-Xi summit
The virtual meeting of presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping comes against a backdrop of rising tensions -- in part over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing, but also over trade, human rights and other issues.
Nov 16, 2021, 12:56 AM
Ahead of Biden & Xi’s virtual meeting, China warns US to back off on Taiwan support
In a phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to discuss preparations for the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned of the dangers of US actions that might seem supportive of “Taiwan independence”.
Nov 16, 2021, 12:54 AM
It’s time to get honest about the Biden doctrine
On the values-based side of the foreign policy ledger, a growing number of observers insist that the real Biden Doctrine is to preserve and prove “the supremacy of democracy” worldwide.